Price Michael F increased its stake in Si Financial Group (SIFI) by 25.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 28,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.93M, up from 109,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Si Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.92. About 245,434 shares traded or 138.78% up from the average. SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) has declined 9.25% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical SIFI News: 17/04/2018 SI Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP INC SIFI.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.17; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Sl Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ SI Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIFI)

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 127.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 10,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,977 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.47 million, up from 7,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $83.46. About 5.33M shares traded or 53.48% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has declined 21.89% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $963.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 25,059 shares to 23,816 shares, valued at $503,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,824 shares, and cut its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Among 36 analysts covering Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Dollar Tree Inc. had 140 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 2 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, February 16. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, August 24 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 4 by RBC Capital Markets. Oppenheimer initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 16 report. The company was downgraded on Thursday, September 3 by TheStreet. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) earned “Overweight” rating by Atlantic Securities on Monday, August 13. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 30 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, November 10 report.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Falls on Q1 Earnings & Sales Miss – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Dollar Tree vs. Dollar General – The Motley Fool” published on December 05, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: COF, GRMN, DLTR – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2018. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Climbing The Dollar Tree – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Dollar Tree (DLTR) Up 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 53 investors sold DLTR shares while 184 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 210.02 million shares or 0.49% more from 208.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stelac Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 1,480 shares in its portfolio. 911,304 were reported by Corvex Mgmt L P. Fdx Advisors, a California-based fund reported 5,053 shares. Van Den Berg Mgmt I invested in 1.09% or 125,743 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 22,829 shares stake. Td Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.02% stake. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.25% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Clinton Group holds 0.18% or 6,181 shares in its portfolio. 550 were accumulated by Fred Alger Mgmt. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 53,103 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 28,023 shares. Stifel Financial reported 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Calamos Advsr Ltd owns 129,545 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Amp Capital Investors Limited has 0.05% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Since September 27, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,128 activity.

Price Michael F, which manages about $801.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp. New (NYSE:DVN) by 10,000 shares to 34,000 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB).