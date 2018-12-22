Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 3.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 1.38M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 39.82M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.55 billion, down from 41.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 5.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 981 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,636 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.32M, down from 17,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Trump’s meeting with a major tech CEO reportedly included a discussion about a potential Amazon-Pentagon deal worth billions; 25/04/2018 – Amazon confirms new Fire TV Cube streaming device that could have Alexa built in; 16/04/2018 – Greenpeace says coral at Amazon mouth should bar Total oil drilling; 02/04/2018 – This home security camera is smarter than Amazon and Google’s, but it’s expensive; 09/05/2018 – TIBCO and Amazon Web Services Break Performance Record; 24/04/2018 – Amazon now lets shoppers track the exact location of delivery drivers in a ‘creepy, but convenient’ map; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS DEVIATING FROM RECOGNIZED POLICYMAKING PROCESSES UNDERMINES ECONOMIC GROWTH, JOB CREATION; 30/05/2018 – This group of protestors is calling for Amazon to separate the roles of CEO and chairman; 17/04/2018 – IATA SAYS PROPOSES TO CREATE JOINT GLOBAL REGISTERY FOR LARGE DRONES WITH THE UN’S AVIATION AGENCY; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PRIME-2 RATING TO AMAZON’S NEW COMMERCIAL PAPER

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, April 1 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 27 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 21. Citigroup has “Sell” rating and $74 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 11 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 13 by BMO Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 20. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $123 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, April 27 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 6 by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 14 by Bank of America.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $148.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 18,800 shares to 9.82M shares, valued at $279.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 353,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Servicesource (NASDAQ:SREV).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. $4.06M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by Hogan Kathleen T. Shares for $422,000 were sold by Capossela Christopher C on Monday, December 10. $13.09 million worth of stock was sold by Hood Amy on Friday, August 31. On Friday, October 26 the insider Nadella Satya sold $21.70 million.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Yhb Advsr owns 245,332 shares for 4.24% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Connable Office has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd holds 0.78% or 77,711 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,752 shares. Mathes Company, New York-based fund reported 48,073 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4,776 shares. Lloyds Bk Group Inc Public Ltd Co has 1.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa owns 49,654 shares. Mercer Advisers holds 78,879 shares or 6.02% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Co reported 0.09% stake. Stelac Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has 2,286 shares. Symphony Asset Ltd Liability Co invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Palisade Capital Mgmt Lc Nj reported 42,743 shares stake. Renaissance Gru Lc holds 363,238 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 12/12/2018: SGMA, PVTL, BILI, NTES, MSFT, IBM, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: It’s Not All That Rosy – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IVW, AAPL, MSFT, V – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/20/2018: BILI, BABA, ERIC, QTRH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2018: SHOP, INFY, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. Shares for $1.85 million were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A on Tuesday, November 20. Olsavsky Brian T also sold $3.87M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares. Another trade for 181 shares valued at $285,960 was sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P. McGrath Judith A sold $952,500 worth of stock. Blackburn Jeffrey M had sold 2,054 shares worth $3.90 million on Wednesday, August 15. 1,726 shares were sold by Jassy Andrew R, worth $3.28M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Valinor Lp has 2.69% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 1.26 million shares. Meyer Handelman holds 7,826 shares. Hodges Capital owns 292 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Services Communications Ma has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,145 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.1% or 7,558 shares. Equitec Specialists Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Co accumulated 22,148 shares or 2.45% of the stock. Dock Street Asset Mngmt owns 17,325 shares for 10.81% of their portfolio. Moreover, Waddell & Reed Finance has 1.97% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pnc Fincl Services reported 310,725 shares. 338 were reported by Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Glenview Fincl Bank Trust Dept invested in 0.2% or 230 shares. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) – Did Postal Reform Task Force Give Private Carriers an Early Christmas Gift? – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why FedEx and UPS Stocks — and Amazon — Are Dropping Today – Motley Fool” published on December 04, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “This Is the Best Way to Approach Cronos Stock Today – Investorplace.com” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon pushes hard in online ads – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 12/21/2018: AMZN,DFRG,NKE,KMX – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura reinitiated the shares of AMZN in report on Wednesday, September 28 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, July 28 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Friday, July 24. Guggenheim maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Tuesday, January 30. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $1600.0 target. On Friday, October 23 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. UBS maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, February 3. UBS has “Buy” rating and $930 target. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, October 23 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 19 by Needham. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Thursday, September 7. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, July 28 with “Buy” rating.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $771.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp Com (NYSE:B) by 87,364 shares to 276,557 shares, valued at $13.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Charles Corp New Com (NYSE:SCHW) by 12,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW).