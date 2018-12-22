Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 27.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 116,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.51 million, down from 161,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.18. About 297,718 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 2.15% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 22.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 3,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,762 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.86 million, down from 16,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $128.22. About 2.36 million shares traded or 49.76% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has declined 19.50% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES

Among 8 analysts covering Ternium (NYSE:TX), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ternium had 16 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital maintained Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) rating on Thursday, February 8. Scotia Capital has “Buy” rating and $43.0 target. On Monday, August 10 the stock rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, February 24 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $20 target in Monday, December 7 report. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, August 16. On Wednesday, December 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital on Thursday, April 19 with “Buy”. The stock of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 9. The company was initiated on Friday, May 13 by HSBC. The stock of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 15 by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, up 65.22% or $0.60 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TX’s profit will be $298.41M for 4.47 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.49 actual earnings per share reported by Ternium S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.96% negative EPS growth.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36B and $473.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 78,800 shares to 107,500 shares, valued at $36.60 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valore (NYSE:AVAL) by 340,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 986,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Beigene Ltd.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5,547 shares to 39,520 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aberdeen Emrg Mrkts Eqt Inm (CH) by 102,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Since October 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $6.30 million activity. Cook Jill E also sold $796,050 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares. 4,503 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares with value of $670,618 were sold by Ward Pat. ROSE MARYA M sold $2.20M worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Monday, October 8. Smith Mark Andrew sold $76,788 worth of stock or 501 shares. HERMAN ALEXIS M also sold $111,321 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares. ChangDiaz Franklin R sold 595 shares worth $87,974.

Among 33 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cummins had 133 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Longbow given on Thursday, October 12. Citigroup maintained the shares of CMI in report on Friday, October 13 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 13. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 28 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, December 1 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, November 2 with “Hold”. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 16 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Melius Research with “Buy” on Thursday, November 16. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 28 by Barclays Capital. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 10 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.34, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CMI shares while 243 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 124.41 million shares or 0.77% less from 125.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 556 are held by Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada. First Merchants Corp holds 0.78% or 32,724 shares. Moreover, Bryn Mawr has 0.07% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.54% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). First Western Capital Mngmt accumulated 3,753 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 0.47% or 358,122 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 8,722 shares. S&T Bank Pa holds 64,370 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Guardian LP invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Riggs Asset Managment Com Inc reported 200 shares. Prentiss Smith & Co has invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Hartford Fincl Inc stated it has 3,730 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Bancorp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Asset Incorporated holds 0.04% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 2,440 shares. Cadence Cap Limited Liability holds 30,459 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.