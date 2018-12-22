Principal Financial Group Inc increased Mettler Toledo International (MTD) stake by 17.07% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Principal Financial Group Inc acquired 68,582 shares as Mettler Toledo International (MTD)’s stock declined 0.63%. The Principal Financial Group Inc holds 470,310 shares with $286.41M value, up from 401,728 last quarter. Mettler Toledo International now has $13.66B valuation. The stock decreased 1.41% or $7.81 during the last trading session, reaching $545.33. About 269,510 shares traded or 47.80% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has declined 4.59% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) stake by 37,091 shares to 8.96M valued at $151.21 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) stake by 30,039 shares and now owns 755,521 shares. Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 0.79 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 25 investors sold MTD shares while 151 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 22.39 million shares or 1.29% less from 22.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commonwealth Bankshares Of has invested 0% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Scout Invs Inc reported 0.43% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Harding Loevner Lp has invested 0% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited reported 15,080 shares. Carroll Financial, a North Carolina-based fund reported 69 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 37,058 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Investments owns 1,223 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 446 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 600 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 5,127 shares. Intrust Bankshares Na owns 0.1% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 677 shares. Smithfield Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 698 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lincoln Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.17% or 575 shares. Westfield Capital Mngmt L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 350,227 shares.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 sales for $33.05 million activity. The insider DONNELLY WILLIAM P sold 2,873 shares worth $1.69 million. Heidingsfelder Michael had sold 4,305 shares worth $2.54M. Kirk Simon sold $2.03 million worth of stock. MAERKI HANS ULRICH also sold $1.69M worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares. Shares for $3.80M were sold by de la Guerroniere Marc. Vadala Shawn sold $177,000 worth of stock or 300 shares. The insider Magloth Christian sold 750 shares worth $467,355.

Among 2 analysts covering Mettler-Toledo Int (NYSE:MTD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Mettler-Toledo Int had 3 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 27 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 13 with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MTD in report on Wednesday, October 10 with “Equal-Weight” rating.