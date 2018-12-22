Private Advisor Group Llc increased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 43.07% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Private Advisor Group Llc acquired 30,515 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock declined 4.48%. The Private Advisor Group Llc holds 101,366 shares with $5.23 million value, up from 70,851 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $157.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.84% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 58.77M shares traded or 181.45% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Marketing Cloud Analytics Blast through Data Silos and Enable Pinpoint Targeting; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s New Licenses Sales Drop While Revenue Meets Estimates; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Hardware Systems Rev $994M; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – SHAREHOLDERS HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY ORACLE CORP THROUGH ITS UNIT VIA A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Has Its Head in the Cloud But Can’t See the Horizon; 13/03/2018 – NETGEAR Joins Swrve Series D Funding Round After Successful Deployment of Swrve’s Customer Interaction Platform; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Rev $9.77B; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO OFFER ANALYTICS, MOBILITY, APPS; 10/04/2018 – KILL Tipalti Announces Multi-Entity and PO Matching Integration with NetSuite; 28/03/2018 – Google weighs appeal after court setback in Oracle feud

Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:ABG) had an increase of 6.75% in short interest. ABG’s SI was 2.11M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 6.75% from 1.98 million shares previously. With 192,300 avg volume, 11 days are for Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:ABG)’s short sellers to cover ABG’s short positions. The SI to Asbury Automotive Group Inc’s float is 12.76%. The stock decreased 3.04% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $62.5. About 740,548 shares traded or 129.02% up from the average. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has declined 4.54% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – MAY TAKE CERTAIN ACTIONS, INCLUDING PROPOSING NOMINATION OF CANDIDATES FOR ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE’S BOARD, SOLICITING PROXIES; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS A 5.2 PCT STAKE IN ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP AS OF MARCH 14 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Asbury Park Press: Police are investigating skeletal remains found in the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area, according to; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – INTEND TO DISCUSS CONCERNS WITH OTHER SHAREHOLDERS, DIRECTORS, MANAGEMENT OF ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE, OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES; 15/03/2018 – Legendary Hangout And Music Venue Asbury Lanes To Rock Again This Summer After Faithful Restoration That Celebrates The Soul Of; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,609.2 MLN VS $1,551.7 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Haig Partners Advises Automotive Associates Of Atlanta On Sale To Asbury Automotive And Jim Ellis Automotive Group; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTO 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.93, EST. $1.80; 15/03/2018 – ABG HOLDER ABRAMS SEES TALKS ON SUCCESSION, EXPLORING OPTIONS; 16/04/2018 – Asbury Auto May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Canandaigua Bancshares And Com accumulated 1.47% or 159,978 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 127,092 shares. 4,362 were accumulated by Interocean Capital Limited. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 8.66M shares. Fjarde Ap has 817,003 shares. Arrow Corp reported 51,002 shares. Lmr Prns Llp stated it has 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.5% or 4.05 million shares in its portfolio. Wealthfront has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Limited Com accumulated 15.21M shares or 2.81% of the stock. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co, Virginia-based fund reported 118,581 shares. Birch Hill Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 60,488 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Lord Abbett Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.60 million shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Trustmark Savings Bank Department stated it has 38,624 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Oracle had 11 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Tuesday, September 18. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Tuesday, September 18 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Friday, September 7 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, October 3, the company rating was downgraded by Evercore. On Tuesday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. On Tuesday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Friday, June 29. On Friday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, June 28. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $54 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 18 by Citigroup.

Among 3 analysts covering Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Asbury Automotive Group had 3 analyst reports since August 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ABG in report on Wednesday, November 14 with “Underweight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 24 by Buckingham Research.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. It offers a range of automotive services and products, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. It has a 7.59 P/E ratio. The firm also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

