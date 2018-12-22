Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 3.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 8,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 230,071 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.32 million, down from 238,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $72.9. About 36.18 million shares traded or 185.70% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 41.35% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Sees 2018 Ebitda Pre-Exceptionals EUR3.95B-EUR4.15B; 13/04/2018 – Merck Foundation Calls for Action to Break the lnfertility Stigma in Africa at FIGO; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 16/05/2018 – Congo warns of “new phase” in Ebola outbreak after first urban case; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 16/04/2018 – Merck Expands Lead in Lung Cancer Therapy (Video); 17/04/2018 – LABCYTE INC – AS PART OF AGREEMENT, PROTOTYPE ACOUSTIC-MS SYSTEMS WILL BE INSTALLED AT SELECT MERCK SITES; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 14/03/2018 – First-Line Lung Cancer Data and Other New Research from Merck’s Broad Oncology Program to be Presented at AACR Annual Meeting

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 15.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 19,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,872 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.15M, up from 120,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39 million shares traded or 47.18% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term EPS Growth in High-Single-Digits; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 20/03/2018 – WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 19/03/2018 – lntersections Inc. Launches Al-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $635.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 33,989 shares to 114,271 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Among 24 analysts covering Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Merck & Co. Inc. had 99 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of MRK in report on Tuesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 5 by Barclays Capital. Bernstein maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Wednesday, November 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 23 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, August 18 by Jefferies. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 17 report. Piper Jaffray maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Thursday, October 26. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $70.0 target. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Market Perform” rating by Leerink Swann on Monday, October 23. On Thursday, May 25 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Sell”.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.98 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.70 billion for 17.52 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 41 investors sold MRK shares while 628 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.87 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.88 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Third Point Ltd accumulated 2.23% or 4.50 million shares. Apriem invested in 0.17% or 11,076 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 0.57% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 2,355 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Weiss Multi accumulated 22,102 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap owns 0.72% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 71,999 shares. Moreover, Krensavage Asset Limited Liability Corp has 9.31% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Oakbrook Lc has 2.22% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 9,771 were accumulated by Osborne Partners Ltd. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owns 5,933 shares. Trustco Savings Bank N Y has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Zacks Invest Mngmt holds 2.09% or 1.41 million shares in its portfolio. Cutler Management Lc has 8,000 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Company Na invested 0.3% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Wilkins Counsel reported 214,940 shares.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merck announces executive appointments – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018, also Forbes.com with their article: “A Look At Merck’s Late-Stage Pharmaceuticals Pipeline – Forbes” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Merck – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merck to acquire Antelliq Group for â‚¬2.1B plus debt – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Merck (MRK) Announces LYNPARZA Approved by FDA for First-Line Maintenance Therapy in BRCA-Mutated Advanced Ovarian Cancer – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $296.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,168 shares to 22,678 shares, valued at $6.59M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VPU) by 3,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,149 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. TAUREL SIDNEY bought $495,846 worth of stock. On Friday, November 2 the insider Rometty Virginia M bought $998,835. WADDELL FREDERICK H bought $249,722 worth of stock or 2,153 shares. The insider OWENS JAMES W bought 1,000 shares worth $114,673. Swedish Joseph also bought $232,838 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, November 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cutter And Brokerage owns 5,037 shares. Moreover, Annex Advisory Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Deprince Race & Zollo accumulated 0.56% or 164,820 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Company reported 0.37% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 2,645 are held by South Texas Money Mngmt. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Limited owns 0.87% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 6,100 shares. Sweden-based Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 0.99% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Omers Administration reported 0.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 3,445 were reported by Liberty Capital Incorporated. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.35% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mngmt Il invested 0.24% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Jaffetilchin Investment Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.21% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 6,439 shares. Investors reported 3.95M shares. The Minnesota-based Jnba Advsrs has invested 1.85% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, D E Shaw & Com has 0.03% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, April 19. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 14 with “Underweight”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 19 by Bernstein. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Sell” rating by Berenberg on Friday, January 19. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, July 19 by Standpoint Research. As per Monday, September 26, the company rating was upgraded by Societe Generale. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $164 target in Wednesday, October 17 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 20 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 12 by Credit Suisse.