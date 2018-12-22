Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.49, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 29 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 17 decreased and sold their stock positions in Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 6.40 million shares, up from 4.49 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 8 Increased: 17 New Position: 12.

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) stake by 17.89% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Private Capital Advisors Inc acquired 9,489 shares as Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)’s stock declined 13.71%. The Private Capital Advisors Inc holds 62,535 shares with $3.26 million value, up from 53,046 last quarter. Applied Materials Inc now has $29.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 24.88M shares traded or 89.96% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 34.67% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22

Among 12 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Applied Materials had 20 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Summit Insights Group on Friday, November 16. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, November 16 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 25 by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) on Friday, August 17 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital downgraded the shares of AMAT in report on Monday, October 29 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, August 17 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 13 by Citigroup. Bank of America downgraded the shares of AMAT in report on Tuesday, August 28 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 6 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 17 by FBR Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 115 investors sold AMAT shares while 303 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 722.69 million shares or 1.34% less from 732.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pennsylvania Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 37,236 shares. Moreover, Atlas Browninc has 0.15% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 6,382 shares. Cohen Cap Inc holds 193,750 shares. Moreover, Korea Invest has 0.09% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc reported 6,345 shares. Alphaone Ser Ltd Liability Company holds 0.72% or 63,240 shares. First Foundation Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 5,644 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 1.17% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Thomas White Intl Limited has invested 0.1% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Sentinel Trust Commerce Lba invested in 16,005 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Advsr Limited Co stated it has 54,977 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank invested in 956,010 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp reported 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Jbf Cap Inc holds 199,230 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Com holds 0.15% or 604,927 shares in its portfolio.

Private Capital Advisors Inc decreased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 4,320 shares to 47,098 valued at $8.05M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) stake by 77,946 shares and now owns 1,811 shares. Fiserv Inc Com (NASDAQ:FISV) was reduced too.

Fosun International Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 479,048 shares. Zpr Investment Management owns 11,299 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.03% invested in the company for 120,158 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Sectoral Asset Management Inc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Cornerstone Capital Inc., a California-based fund reported 40,000 shares.

The stock decreased 4.85% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.16. About 2.87 million shares traded. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) has risen 48.44% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRX News: 08/03/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO SUBMITTED TO FDA UPDATED DFU, AND A REVISED PROTOCOL FOR HF STUDY REQUIRED TO VALIDATE EFFECTIVENESS OF DFU CHANGES; 08/03/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANTICIPATES RESUBMISSION OF NDA FOR ZALVISO IN H2 2018; 08/03/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Sees DSUVIA NDA Resubmission in 2Q; 23/05/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE REMAINING KEY MILESTONES THIS YEAR; 08/03/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ACELRX PROPOSED POTENTIAL RESOLUTIONS FOR TWO MAIN POINTS IDENTIFIED IN CRL RECEIVED FROM FDA IN OCTOBER 2017; 30/05/2018 – AcelRx Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANTICIPATES THAT FDA WILL ACKNOWLEDGE ACCEPTANCE OF NDA WITHIN 30 CALENDAR DAYS OF RESUBMISSION DATE; 23/05/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NO CHANGES WERE MADE TO COMPOSITION OR SIZE OF ACELRX’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – THREE ARCH FUNDS IN DISSOLUTION PROCESS AND ARE EACH FINALIZING LIQUIDATION OF THEIR ENTIRE RESPECTIVE PORTFOLIOS; 27/04/2018 – AcelRx receives positive CHMP opinion for DZUVEO™ for management of acute moderate to severe pain in medically monitored sett