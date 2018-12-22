Fred Alger Management Inc decreased Bank Of America Corp (BAC) stake by 46.01% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 1.71 million shares as Bank Of America Corp (BAC)’s stock declined 19.66%. The Fred Alger Management Inc holds 2.01 million shares with $59.19 million value, down from 3.72M last quarter. Bank Of America Corp now has $229.36B valuation. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80M shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS BANK HAD UNDISCLOSED AGREEMENTS WITH ELECTRONIC LIQUIDITY PROVIDERS SUCH AS CITADEL SECURITIES, KNIGHT CAPITAL, D.E. SHAW, TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, AND MADOFF SECURITIES; 08/03/2018 – SEC SAYS SETTLED CHARGES WITH MERRILL LYNCH OVER ALLEGED UNREGISTERED SALES OF SECURITIES ON BEHALF OF CHINA-BASED ISSUER -STATEMENT; 16/03/2018 – BAML’s Brexit planning hits snag as EMEA head resigns; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 31% in 2018, BofA Leads; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 02/05/2018 – Tesaro Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Head of Global Capital Markets AJ Murphy Departing; 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) stake by 34.53% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Private Wealth Partners Llc acquired 20,250 shares as Franco Nevada Corp (FNV)’s stock rose 18.38%. The Private Wealth Partners Llc holds 78,900 shares with $4.94M value, up from 58,650 last quarter. Franco Nevada Corp now has $12.84B valuation. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $69. About 2.96M shares traded or 316.14% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has declined 8.49% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017

Among 3 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Bank of America had 3 analyst reports since October 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, December 7 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, December 12 by Wood. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 16.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 36.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.47 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.28B for 9.13 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.