10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 4.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 6,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 167,503 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.94M, up from 160,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03M shares traded or 120.63% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 1.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 20,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $46.82M, up from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 6.38 million shares traded or 96.89% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 35.52% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, October 23 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 31 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, August 4 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, July 9 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform” on Monday, October 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 13 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, January 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, January 4. The firm has “Strong-Buy” rating given on Friday, August 7 by Vetr. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, January 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Johnson Fincl Grp Inc Inc owns 58,201 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Financial stated it has 97,416 shares. Private Harbour Investment And Counsel Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.71% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt has invested 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sector Pension Inv Board has 116,848 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Comerica holds 17,350 shares. American Beacon Advisors stated it has 2,927 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Moreover, Patriot Wealth Mgmt Inc has 0.03% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 150,754 are owned by Df Dent &. Oakworth Cap reported 13,695 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Numerixs Investment Techs accumulated 3,600 shares. Atlas Browninc has invested 1.95% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Loeb owns 41,590 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. 463,506 were accumulated by Utah Retirement. Sonata Capital Group Incorporated holds 3,714 shares.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 58 selling transactions for $98.11 million activity. $1.55 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Taylor David S on Friday, November 16. Shares for $65,310 were sold by TASTAD CAROLYN M on Tuesday, November 20. $451,186 worth of stock was sold by Majoras Deborah P on Wednesday, August 22. Posada Juan Fernando also sold $100,029 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, November 30. 1,463 shares valued at $131,509 were sold by Tassel Loic on Friday, November 2. 4,711 shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis, worth $393,473 on Wednesday, August 22.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $446.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,422 shares to 18,226 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 17,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,198 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Among 14 analysts covering LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. LKQ had 32 analyst reports since January 15, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, February 21. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, October 10 report. On Tuesday, May 30 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, December 22. The rating was downgraded by Northcoast to “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 25. On Friday, January 15 the stock rating was initiated by Jefferies with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 26 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, December 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Sunday, September 10. The stock of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 22 by FBR Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 40 investors sold LKQ shares while 150 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 271.42 million shares or 0.14% more from 271.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Toth Financial Advisory Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Manufacturers Life The has 0.01% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 345,199 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 16,387 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bridges holds 10,250 shares. 464,782 were accumulated by Portolan Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Management has 0.11% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 94,767 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 466,185 shares. Park West Asset Management Lc holds 2.39% or 2.07M shares. Huntington Bancorporation owns 1,940 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability Corp owns 118,788 shares. 72,239 are held by Cipher Limited Partnership. Td Asset Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 198,459 shares. D E Shaw invested in 2.42 million shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). First Savings Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94M and $2.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 11,470 shares to 111,385 shares, valued at $5.95 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax (NYSE:KMX) by 48,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 752,492 shares, and cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Since June 21, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $189,132 activity. Subramanian Guhan bought 1,500 shares worth $48,465. Quinn John S had sold 8,019 shares worth $268,726. Zarcone Dominick P had bought 2,000 shares worth $53,094.