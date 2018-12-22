Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Scana Corporation New (SCG) by 53.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 12,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 10,897 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $427,000, down from 23,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Scana Corporation New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.81. About 6.15 million shares traded or 238.17% up from the average. SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) has risen 6.40% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCG News: 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 26/04/2018 – SCANA 1Q OPER REV. $1.18B, EST. $1.25B; 26/04/2018 – SCANA CORP SCG.N : WILLIAMS CAPITAL RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 12/03/2018 SCG: Contractors failed to stop wasting supplies at S.C. nuclear plant site despite warnings. Story by @Andy_Ed_Brown & @thadmoore; 26/04/2018 – SCANA – IN QTR, ELECTRIC & GAS REVENUES IN REGULATED BUSINESSES WERE REDUCED TO REFLECT AMOUNTS TO BE REFUNDED TO CUSTOMERS DUE TO TAX RATE CHANGE; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Scana Corp 1Q Rev $1.18B; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 44.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 30,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 38,986 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.25M, down from 69,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03 million shares traded or 120.75% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion

More notable recent SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why SCANA Corporation Stock Surged 16.5% in November – The Motley Fool” on December 10, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Utility Index – GuruFocus.com” published on December 21, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Guggenheim: Dominion (NYSE:D)’s Scana (NYSE:SCG) Acquisition A ‘Big Win’ – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy fails to shine in JD Power survey of business customer satisfaction – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $929.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 4,180 shares to 17,621 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishar Ibnd Dec 2021 Trm Mun Bnd Etf by 18,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Sch Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold SCG shares while 131 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 83.14 million shares or 4.28% less from 86.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has 246,308 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG). First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 18,897 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Corp has 0.56% invested in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) for 56,771 shares. Wealthfront holds 40,911 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Company reported 512 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 28,979 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Incorporated Llc holds 0.01% or 139,635 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings Incorporated owns 118,677 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 473,342 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated owns 112,908 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership stated it has 30,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rowland Co Invest Counsel Adv accumulated 3,825 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Pcl holds 0.01% or 95,007 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 0.02% in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG).

Among 13 analysts covering SCANA (NYSE:SCG), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 31% are positive. SCANA had 45 analyst reports since August 15, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) on Friday, July 7 with “Underperform” rating. The stock of SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 21 by Goldman Sachs. Mizuho maintained SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) on Monday, April 2 with “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Friday, January 5 to “Market Perform”. The stock of SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 28 by Gabelli. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 1 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by CFRA with “Buy” on Wednesday, January 3. The stock of SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, January 4. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, August 7 by Mizuho. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48.5000 target in Tuesday, November 27 report.

Analysts await SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 38.61% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SCG’s profit will be $88.43M for 20.08 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by SCANA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.91% EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 30 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, October 26. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Wednesday, January 27. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, October 4. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, April 5 by Morgan Stanley. Zacks downgraded the shares of PG in report on Tuesday, August 4 to “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, November 17, the company rating was initiated by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, October 29.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $900.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,585 shares to 147,541 shares, valued at $33.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 20,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 434,991 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 58 selling transactions for $98.11 million activity. 30,000 shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando, worth $2.78 million on Friday, November 9. Another trade for 18,444 shares valued at $1.71M was made by Magesvaran Suranjan on Monday, November 12. $3.58M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Taylor David S. $358,393 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Fish Kathleen B. $9.54M worth of stock was sold by Bishop Steven D on Friday, November 9. $349,206 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by TASTAD CAROLYN M.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01 billion for 18.80 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.75% or 6.97 million shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 579,835 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 156,937 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Moreover, Captrust Fincl Advsr has 0.88% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Washington Tru reported 0.23% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wendell David Assocs Inc holds 1.29% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 99,467 shares. S&T Financial Bank Pa reported 0.07% stake. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.53% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). S&Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,682 shares. Howland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.91% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bailard holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 16,002 shares. Aspen Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 0.39% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Alps Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Argi Ser Limited Liability, a Kentucky-based fund reported 54,279 shares. Inv Of Virginia Limited Company owns 44,679 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio.