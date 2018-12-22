Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hc2 Hldgs Inc (HCHC) by 38.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 114,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 409,685 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.51M, up from 295,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hc2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.55. About 1.03M shares traded or 107.55% up from the average. HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:HCHC) has declined 43.55% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.55% the S&P500. Some Historical HCHC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ HC2 Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCHC); 24/04/2018 – HC2 Short-Interest Ratio Rises 87% to 10 Days; 14/03/2018 – HC2 Holdings 4Q Rev $458.5M; 09/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings: Paul K. Voigt Steps Down as Senior Managing Director of Investments; 23/04/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Affiliation Partnership for KMCC-TV Las Vegas with Azteca America; 02/05/2018 – HC2 Announces Pansend Life Sciences Portfolio Company BeneVir Biopharm to be Acquired by Janssen Biotech, Inc. for up to $1.04; 13/03/2018 – HC2 Holdings Broadcasting Unit Names Kurt Hanson Technology Chief; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms HC2 Holdings Note Rating On $105M Add-On; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SALE OF BENEVIR BIOPHARM POSITIVE FOR HC2; 13/03/2018 HC2 Broadcasting Appoints Industry Veterans Kurt Hanson and Louis Libin to Lead Growth

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 5.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 4,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 81,478 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.78 million, up from 76,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03 million shares traded or 120.63% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $98 target in Thursday, August 4 report. The stock has “Equal Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 1. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 5 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 17 by Stifel Nicolaus. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, October 6 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, December 10 by Citigroup. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, October 26. The company was downgraded on Thursday, December 22 by SunTrust. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by UBS. On Wednesday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks Defying the Market Selloff, Including Cronos – Investorplace.com” on December 10, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Blue-Chip Stocks That Could Break Their Bull Trend – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Former P&G president to help lead health care firm – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Consumer Stocks to Buy for a Strong Defense – Investorplace.com” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Procter & Gamble (PG) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Assoc Inc Com (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 34,339 shares to 139,544 shares, valued at $22.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 58 insider sales for $98.11 million activity. Skoufalos Ioannis had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.86M. 1,463 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $131,509 were sold by Keith R. Alexandra. On Monday, November 12 Jejurikar Shailesh sold $927,424 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 10,000 shares. Pritchard Marc S. sold $242,261 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, August 13. TASTAD CAROLYN M sold 6,245 shares worth $580,401. Fish Kathleen B sold $5.11M worth of stock or 54,342 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Marathon Asset Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.95M shares. Smithfield reported 0.84% stake. Orleans Capital Mngmt La invested 1.73% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Prudential Public Ltd reported 778,659 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors accumulated 6,573 shares. Moreover, Telemus Lc has 0.18% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 28,618 shares. Citadel Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fmr Lc reported 0.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Bowling Port Ltd Liability Corp has 0.31% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 26,960 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 4.91M shares. Arcadia Invest Management Corporation Mi holds 0.04% or 1,832 shares in its portfolio. Godsey Gibb Associate holds 2.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 153,544 shares. Cypress Cap Management Limited Com (Wy) reported 1,587 shares. De Burlo Group Inc Inc has invested 0.19% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 2,584 are owned by Miles.

More notable recent HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why HC2 Holdings Stock Is Surging Today – The Motley Fool” on May 02, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on November 13, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “HC2 to Explore Strategic Alternatives for Global Marine Subsidiary – GlobeNewswire” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “HC2 Holdings Announces Launch of $535 Million Senior Secured Notes Private Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on October 22, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “A Deeply Undervalued Holding Company After Recent Market Turmoil – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Since November 8, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $3,050 activity.