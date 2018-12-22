Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.09, from 1 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 12 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 11 decreased and sold their holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 2.83 million shares, down from 3.03 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Clough Global Equity Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 6 Increased: 8 New Position: 4.

Profund Advisors Llc increased Prologis Inc (PLD) stake by 126.22% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Profund Advisors Llc acquired 26,085 shares as Prologis Inc (PLD)’s stock declined 0.90%. The Profund Advisors Llc holds 46,751 shares with $3.17 million value, up from 20,666 last quarter. Prologis Inc now has $38.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.87. About 7.77 million shares traded or 180.47% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 0.18% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive

Among 3 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prologis had 4 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 18 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 10 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, August 24. On Thursday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 1.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold PLD shares while 100 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 569.42 million shares or 16.65% more from 488.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Perkins Coie Trust reported 632 shares. Eii Mgmt reported 3.5% stake. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.12% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 0.36% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 3.52 million shares. United Asset Strategies Incorporated invested in 8,106 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated owns 1.49 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers, a Arizona-based fund reported 345,097 shares. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has 0.03% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Catalyst Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 3,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Manhattan owns 7,406 shares. 2,417 are owned by Cap Guardian Tru. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co Ltd reported 171,460 shares. Service Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 326,698 shares. 41,439 were reported by Tiverton Asset Management Llc. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability owns 6,806 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Profund Advisors Llc decreased Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) stake by 8,619 shares to 9,822 valued at $787,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 34,806 shares and now owns 127,565 shares. Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) was reduced too.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. The company has market cap of $110.37 million. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It has a 3.39 P/E ratio. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

The stock decreased 4.03% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 85,061 shares traded or 42.46% up from the average. Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) has declined 7.32% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.32% the S&P500.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Clough Global Equity Fund for 109,730 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 882,226 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 554,808 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Trust N.A. has invested 0.02% in the stock. Stephens Inc Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 15,500 shares.