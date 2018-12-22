Horan Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3017.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc bought 52,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 54,434 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.57M, up from 1,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 52.77 million shares traded or 77.44% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 10/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “TRANSISTORS WITH VERTICALLY OPPOSED SOURCE AND DRAIN METAL INTERCONNECT; 20/03/2018 – Global Hyperscale Data Centers Markets Report 2018: Major Players are Brocade Communications Systems, DataCore Software, Hitachi Data Systems, Intel, Neustar and Pure Storage – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY REVENUE WAS $16.1 BILLION VS $14.8 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – INTEL SAYS HAS MADE IMPORTANT ACQUISITIONS OVER THE PAST 30 MONTHS AND WILL FOCUS ON MAKING THEM SUCCESSFUL; 12/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: House Intel ends Trump-Russia probe, says no evidence of collusion; 25/05/2018 – U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Investigating Age-Discrimination Claims Against Intel; 03/04/2018 – Supermicro First-to-Market with IoT Embedded Solutions optimized for New 8th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Intel plans to shut down smart glasses group – The Information; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Votes Unanimously to Extend Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chmn

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 78.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 8,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.26 million, up from 10,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.87. About 7.77M shares traded or 180.47% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 0.18% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt

Among 26 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 19 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Prologis had 81 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, December 15 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, June 23. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 9. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7300 target in Tuesday, April 24 report. CapitalOne upgraded the stock to “Equal Weight” rating in Monday, October 17 report. The stock of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 25. The company was maintained on Monday, September 25 by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, January 27. The company was downgraded on Friday, September 4 by TheStreet. Bank of America maintained Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) on Monday, September 10 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 1.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold PLD shares while 100 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 569.42 million shares or 16.65% more from 488.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Washington National Bank & Trust owns 0.55% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 54,491 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Putnam Invs Ltd Company has 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 28,949 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui has 2.50M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.07% stake. Smithfield Tru Communications invested in 0.02% or 2,491 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Co owns 6,806 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Zeke Capital Limited Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 271,540 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us accumulated 723,911 shares. Cullinan Associates owns 20,400 shares. Thomas White Intll Limited holds 0.22% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 19,465 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs reported 206,119 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr holds 0.01% or 11,505 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.16% or 10,256 shares.

More recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Great Stocks for Your IRA – Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018. Also Benzinga.com published the news titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Kevin Kelly’s Prologis Trade (NYSE:PLD) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 05, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Miles Capital Inc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $123.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Iboxx High Yld Corp (HYG) by 240,073 shares to 107,309 shares, valued at $9.28M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Bbg Barc High Yield Bnd (JNK) by 567,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,701 shares, and cut its stake in Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Horan Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $224.00M and $155.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 23,104 shares to 3,380 shares, valued at $273,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $313,856 activity. Shares for $226,100 were sold by Shenoy Navin on Monday, December 3. $247,155 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) was bought by SWAN ROBERT HOLMES on Thursday, November 29. 2,235 shares valued at $102,050 were sold by Rodgers Steven Ralph on Thursday, October 25.

Among 57 analysts covering Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), 32 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Intel Corporation had 301 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $53.0 target in Thursday, January 25 report. Bernstein upgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Wednesday, September 23 to “Mkt Perform” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, October 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Friday, January 15. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, October 19. CLSA initiated the stock with “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, May 17 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, April 27. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, October 27 with “Buy”. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 26. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, July 12 by Raymond James.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intel: The Case Of Missing Shorts – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 13, 2018 : NLY, F, BAC, MSFT, EEP, WFC, V, SBUX, INTC, QQQ, LBRDA, SIRI – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Under-the-Radar Driverless Car Companies – Nasdaq” on December 09, 2018. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Intel unveils how it wants to get its mojo back – Portland Business Journal” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The AMD Stock Yo-Yo Continues, but New Highs Could Be on the Way – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 20, 2018.