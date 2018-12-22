Among 4 analysts covering Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Gentex had 4 analyst reports since October 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, October 22. As per Monday, October 22, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. See Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) latest ratings:

11/12/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Sector Weight Initiates Coverage On

04/12/2018 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $24 Initiates Coverage On

22/10/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $25 New Target: $24 Maintain

22/10/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $19 New Target: $20 Maintain

Prospector Partners Llc increased Brinker Intl Inc (Put) (EAT) stake by 1500% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Prospector Partners Llc acquired 90,000 shares as Brinker Intl Inc (Put) (EAT)’s stock rose 9.50%. The Prospector Partners Llc holds 96,000 shares with $4.49M value, up from 6,000 last quarter. Brinker Intl Inc (Put) now has $1.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.72% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $44.29. About 3.50 million shares traded or 169.48% up from the average. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has risen 36.54% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 01/05/2018 – Chili’s Parent Brinker International Earnings And Revenue Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER NOW SEES YEAR REV UNCHANGED TO DOWN 0.5%; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Rev $812.5M; 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company Of Tailwind Capital Group, LLC; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Brinker; 23/04/2018 – Brinker Capital Accelerates Growth with Sales Team Expansion; 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.03; 09/05/2018 – FIRST LOOK: Chili’s Debuts Custom Fascinators and Cufflinks for the Royal Wedding; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Adj EPS $1.08

Prospector Partners Llc decreased Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (Call) (NYSE:RNR) stake by 9,400 shares to 80,600 valued at $10.77M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) stake by 20,900 shares and now owns 194,000 shares. Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Brinker International (NYSE:EAT), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Brinker International had 12 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) on Thursday, November 29 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 16. Canaccord Genuity maintained Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) rating on Wednesday, August 15. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $45 target. Bank of America maintained Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) rating on Thursday, August 2. Bank of America has “Underperform” rating and $39 target. As per Wednesday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, August 15 report. The stock of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 13. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, July 18. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Monday, September 24 report.

More notable recent Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Billingsley Co. receives go-ahead for next phase of Cypress Waters – Dallas Business Journal” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Dividend 3 Pack – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Ignore Headline Risks and Buy Twitter Stock On The Dip – Investorplace.com” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Restaurant margin down for Brinker’s International – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks Defying the Market Selloff, Including Cronos – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $2.90 million activity. 4,000 Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) shares with value of $202,788 were sold by Taylor Joseph G. Ware Michaela M also sold $101,012 worth of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) on Wednesday, November 7. $212,730 worth of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) was sold by Valade Kelli on Thursday, September 6. $90,178 worth of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) was sold by Allen Wade. Shares for $611,235 were sold by PROVOST STEVE on Wednesday, November 28. Roberts Wyman had sold 35,478 shares worth $1.69M on Tuesday, November 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.26, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold EAT shares while 95 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.65 million shares or 0.35% more from 45.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.01% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 228 shares. Advisory Network Ltd Liability holds 295 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Amp Cap Invsts Limited stated it has 21,549 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.03% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) or 140,150 shares. Wellington Management Llp stated it has 5,053 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 13,200 shares. Principal Fin Group reported 0.01% stake. Mufg Americas reported 0% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 9,569 shares. 231,290 were reported by Samlyn Ltd Liability Corp. Vantage Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 135 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kepos LP has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). James stated it has 61,169 shares.

The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 4.39M shares traded or 78.65% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 1.86% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus

Since September 27, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 selling transactions for $578,762 activity. $85,671 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was sold by Boehm Neil. On Thursday, September 27 Nash Kevin C sold $128,999 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 6,000 shares. The insider Downing Steven R sold 17,863 shares worth $384,498. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $20,406 was made by Starkoff Kathleen on Monday, October 22.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “OSK vs. GNTX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gentex Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend Nasdaq:GNTX – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Gentex Appoints Joe Matthews Diversity Officer Nasdaq:GNTX – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gentex Tech to be Featured on Rinspeed’s microSNAP Autonomous Vehicle Concept at CES – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: NUE, DCI, LYB, NSP, GNTX – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, makes, and markets automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.21 billion. It offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. It has a 11.88 P/E ratio. The firm also provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, photoelectric smoke detectors and electrochemical carbon monoxide alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 34 investors sold Gentex Corporation shares while 137 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 213.83 million shares or 3.48% less from 221.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 56,307 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). 1.10 million were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Whittier Company Of Nevada holds 173 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset reported 182,391 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Mgmt Inc reported 54,533 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 12,000 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 49,137 shares. 64,571 are owned by Tudor Inv Et Al. 71,000 are owned by Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Michigan-based Retail Bank has invested 0.04% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 11,072 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Da Davidson & has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).