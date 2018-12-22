Prospector Partners Llc decreased Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (Call) (RNR) stake by 10.44% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Prospector Partners Llc sold 9,400 shares as Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (Call) (RNR)’s stock rose 11.77%. The Prospector Partners Llc holds 80,600 shares with $10.77M value, down from 90,000 last quarter. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (Call) now has $5.20B valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $129.11. About 607,723 shares traded or 90.49% up from the average. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 11.92% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 14/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – RenaissanceRe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $663.0M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Rev $418M; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT CAPACITY TO MEET FUTURE NEEDS; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End

Eaton Vance Management decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 1.15% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Eaton Vance Management sold 12,039 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.86%. The Eaton Vance Management holds 1.04 million shares with $218.44 million value, down from 1.05M last quarter. 3M Co now has $107.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $183.75. About 6.70 million shares traded or 155.95% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 20.15 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Inspirion Wealth Advsr holds 3,092 shares. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 1,332 shares. Altavista Wealth Management Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,746 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.23% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 75,857 shares. Bb&T Lc owns 157,689 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.12% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Skylands Capital Limited Liability Corp, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,340 shares. Sei Invests Company reported 71,929 shares. Moreover, Founders Financial Securities Ltd Liability Com has 0.14% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Citizens Bank stated it has 0.45% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 9,754 were reported by Trustco National Bank Corp N Y. Zebra Cap Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gradient Ltd invested in 0.5% or 46,284 shares. Bremer National Association has invested 1.9% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Chilton Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 5,217 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. 3M had 13 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $220 target in Thursday, August 30 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by UBS. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, November 19 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $228 target in Wednesday, October 24 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 25 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Wednesday, October 24. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Thursday, July 12. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, November 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 24 by Argus Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Credit Suisse.

Eaton Vance Management increased Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) stake by 112,886 shares to 1.93M valued at $34.16M in 2018Q3. It also upped Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) stake by 16,200 shares and now owns 58,176 shares. Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) was raised too.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $90,252 activity. On Monday, September 10 Hammes Eric D. sold $274,752 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,272 shares. PAGE GREGORY R bought $184,500 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, October 26.

Among 7 analysts covering RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. RenaissanceRe Holdings had 11 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $160 target in Wednesday, October 3 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 12 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $151 target in Thursday, August 2 report. The stock of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, October 22. Deutsche Bank upgraded RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) on Wednesday, November 7 to “Buy” rating. Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) rating on Monday, December 3. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $144 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, November 8. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, November 1. The stock of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 14. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wood given on Monday, December 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 19 investors sold RNR shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.37 million shares or 0.93% more from 37.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 6,510 shares. Stifel holds 0.01% or 26,724 shares. Moreover, Victory Management has 0.2% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Fmr Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.06 million shares. Interocean Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,000 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company holds 0.19% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) or 1.41 million shares. Invesco Ltd owns 38,077 shares. Millennium Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Panagora Asset holds 7,869 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 7,094 shares. Signaturefd Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Comm Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 1,674 shares. Verition Fund Ltd invested in 6,860 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Incorporated Limited Liability reported 38,446 shares.

Prospector Partners Llc increased Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY) stake by 29,100 shares to 223,500 valued at $11.21 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 117,400 shares and now owns 174,800 shares. Brinker Intl Inc (Put) (NYSE:EAT) was raised too.