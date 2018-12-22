Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 347.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 266,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 342,790 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.51M, up from 76,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.49% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 31.17M shares traded or 60.05% up from the average. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 42.39% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Psychemedics Corp (PMD) by 11.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 32,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,278 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.69 million, down from 281,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Psychemedics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.68. About 63,657 shares traded or 429.11% up from the average. Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) has declined 24.93% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PMD News: 02/05/2018 – Psychemedics Corporation Announces New Vice President, Sales and Marketing; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Incorporated Buys 1% Position in Psychemedics; 24/04/2018 – Psychemedics Announces 1Q Record Revenues and Dividend Increase of 20%; 07/03/2018 Psychemedics 4Q EPS 42c; 08/05/2018 – James Abely Promoted to VP and General Counsel at Psychemedics Corporation; 24/04/2018 – Psychemedics 1Q EPS 23c; 24/04/2018 – PSYCHEMEDICS CORP PMD.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Psychemedics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMD)

Among 12 analysts covering Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Caesars Entertainment had 18 analyst reports since December 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 6 by Oppenheimer. As per Wednesday, March 7, the company rating was upgraded by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Monday, December 14. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, August 2. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 24 by SunTrust. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 5 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 31 by Oppenheimer. The rating was initiated by Nomura on Friday, October 6 with “Hold”.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $4.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd (Prn) by 9.10 million shares to 8.90M shares, valued at $9.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Partners Lp (Prn) (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Akorn Inc (NASDAQ:AKRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold CZR shares while 55 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 752.94 million shares or 2.02% more from 738.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Street has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Athena Advsr Ltd Company holds 48,342 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Serengeti Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 600,000 shares. The New York-based Clearline LP has invested 3.66% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Da Davidson Co reported 12,150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 702,517 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica State Bank owns 28,228 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & LP holds 500,000 shares. Valinor Mngmt Lp has invested 7.08% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Artemis Investment Llp holds 2.75M shares. Kingdon Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.26 million shares. New York-based Brigade Cap LP has invested 0.4% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Florida-based Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Capital Research Global accumulated 0.11% or 35.72M shares. Marathon Trading Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 171,659 shares.

Since November 13, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $172,937 activity. Shares for $146,453 were sold by Roca Marco on Tuesday, November 13.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $121,611 activity.