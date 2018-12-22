Among 7 analysts covering Delek US Hlds (NYSE:DK), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Delek US Hlds had 8 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 16 by Citigroup. The stock of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, October 9 by Credit Suisse. JP Morgan downgraded Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) rating on Monday, December 10. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $48 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, July 16. As per Monday, September 24, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) on Tuesday, November 20 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 3 by Barclays Capital. See Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) latest ratings:

10/12/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $53 New Target: $48 Downgrade

20/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $62 New Target: $52 Maintain

16/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $59 New Target: $50 Maintain

09/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $67 New Target: $59 Maintain

03/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $62 New Target: $58 Maintain

24/09/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $70 New Target: $60 Maintain

02/08/2018 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Initiates Coverage On

16/07/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $58 New Target: $62 Maintain

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased Perkinelmer Inc (PKI) stake by 8.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 24,621 shares as Perkinelmer Inc (PKI)’s stock declined 12.75%. The Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 269,092 shares with $26.18 million value, down from 293,713 last quarter. Perkinelmer Inc now has $8.22B valuation. The stock decreased 3.34% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $73.85. About 1.11 million shares traded or 53.00% up from the average. PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has risen 18.37% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PKI News: 09/05/2018 – PerkinElmer Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 10/04/2018 – PERKINELMER INC – ANDY WILSON WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY AS AN ADVISOR FOR AN INTERIM PERIOD; 30/04/2018 – PERKINELMER 1Q REV. $644.0M, EST. $619.2M; 11/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Expects Proceeds From Sale of the Notes Will Be About EUR297.4 Million; 10/04/2018 – PERKINELMER NAMES JAMES MOCK AS CFO; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Perkinelmer’s Senior Unsecured Euro Notes Baa3; 16/03/2018 PerkinElmer Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer 1Q Rev $644M; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates PerkinElmer’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 30/04/2018 – PERKINELMER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.60, EST. $3.53

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2018 Q3. Its up Infinity, from 0 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 0 investors sold Delek US Holdings, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 2.32 million shares or 152.75% more from 919,387 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Huntington Financial Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 1 shares. Ion Asset Mgmt Limited reported 1.16 million shares or 11.69% of all its holdings.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated energy firm that provides petroleum refining and transportation services. The company has market cap of $2.57 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Refining and Logistics. It has a 6.23 P/E ratio. The Refining segment owns and operates two refineries in Tyler, Texas, and El Dorado, Arkansas; and produces various petroleum products used in transportation and industrial markets.

More notable recent Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Research Coverage Highlights Ralph Lauren, CECO Environmental, PRA Group, ChemoCentryx, SunCoke Energy Partners, and Delek US â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the Wells Fargo Securities Midstream and Utility Symposium – GuruFocus.com” published on December 03, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Delek US Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Energy Transfer, Magellan, MPLX, Delek to jointly construct new Texas pipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Riding High On Oil’s Recovery, This Stock Has Some Gas Left In The Tank – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2018.

The stock decreased 8.54% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $31.38. About 5.51M shares traded or 178.33% up from the average. Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) has risen 14.40% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.40% the S&P500. Some Historical DK News: 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING COMMENTS ON REGIONAL EXPORT PLANS; 07/05/2018 – DELEK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 25C/SHR FROM 20C, EST. 20C; 02/04/2018 – Delek US Holdings Simplifies Debt Structure with new $1.0 Billion Revolving Credit Facility and $700.0 Million Term Loan B; 02/04/2018 – DELEK US HOLDINGS INC – PROCEEDS FROM FACILITIES WILL BE USED TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS UNDER SEVERAL DEBT INSTRUMENTS; 14/03/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP 2017 K-1 Tax Packages Available on Website; 19/03/2018 – World Energy Announces Purchase of Southern California assets from Delek; 08/05/2018 – DELEK US HOLDINGS STARTS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DELEK CEO EZRA UZI YEMIN SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – DELEK US HOLDINGS INC DK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $49; 19/04/2018 – DJ Delek US Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DK)

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $17.19 million activity. 2,000 shares were sold by LOPARDO NICHOLAS A, worth $164,244 on Monday, November 5. $319,487 worth of stock was sold by Tereau Daniel R on Monday, September 24. Shares for $319,088 were sold by Butters Deborah A. on Monday, October 1. The insider MICHAS ALEXIS P sold $454,750. On Monday, October 1 FRIEL ROBERT F sold $14.62M worth of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) or 150,612 shares. Witz Pascale had sold 2,206 shares worth $184,455 on Tuesday, November 6. Corbett James sold $393,870 worth of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) on Monday, September 10.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased Apptio Inc stake by 74,100 shares to 442,100 valued at $16.34M in 2018Q3. It also upped Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) stake by 127,547 shares and now owns 428,811 shares. Qts Realty Trus (NYSE:QTS) was raised too.

More important recent PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PerkinElmer appoints Prahlad Singh as President & COO – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “PerkinElmer Receives CE-IVD Mark for Its Vanadis Fully Automated NIPT Platform – Business Wire”, Seekingalpha.com published: “PerkinElmer misses by $0.02, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PerkinElmer Q3 top line up 22%; earnings down 26%; cash flow ops up 59% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PerkinElmer had 6 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 10 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, September 5 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 2. The rating was downgraded by Janney Capital to “Neutral” on Friday, November 2.

Analysts await PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 19.59% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.97 per share. PKI’s profit will be $129.04 million for 15.92 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by PerkinElmer, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.89% EPS growth.