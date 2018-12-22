Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 1.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 3,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 362,550 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.82M, up from 358,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 47.29 million shares traded or 225.42% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIDES GAS CONDITIONING PLANT, WELLS AND PIPELINE REMAIN SAFELY SHUT IN AFTER LARGE AFTERSHOCK; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil criticized for worker rights and safety issues at annual shareholder meeting; 29/03/2018 – EXXON TO CONTINUE LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023; 27/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL 1Q EPS $1.09, EST. $1.10; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 11/04/2018 – P’NYANG GAS FIELD RESERVES IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT – COCHRANE; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery CDU may be shut 1-2 weeks

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Natl Health Inv (NHI) by 9.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 32,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.28% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 386,197 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.19 million, up from 353,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Natl Health Inv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $77.11. About 376,370 shares traded or 68.89% up from the average. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 2.99% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ National Healthcare Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NHLG); 08/05/2018 – NHI Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Leonardo: Contract Is for NHI Consortium; 07/03/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein Delivers Remarks at the America’s Health Insurance Plans’ National Health; 05/03/2018 UK PM MAY SAYS ABSOLUTELY CLEAR THAT THE NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE WILL REMAIN AS IT IS, IS NOT FOR SALE IN ANY TRADE DEAL WITH US; 14/03/2018 – Catasys Launches Enrollment of OnTrak-H with Leading National Health Insurer; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.45 TO $5.51; 16/04/2018 – The inaugural meeting of The Goals of Care Coalition of NJ meets ahead of National Healthcare Decisions Day (NHDD); 01/05/2018 – NHI BUYS FIVE ASSISTED LIVING COMMUNITIES FOR $69.75M; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q EPS $3.79 Vs. EPS $3.83

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $820.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,215 shares to 189,954 shares, valued at $42.88 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 35,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,857 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA).

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $5.43 million activity. 9,658 shares valued at $757,284 were sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr on Wednesday, November 28. $619,861 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Schleckser Robert N on Wednesday, November 28. 7,562 shares were sold by Rosenthal David S, worth $614,337. Corson Bradley W also sold $1.26M worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares. Spellings James M Jr sold $746,620 worth of stock. Verity John R also sold $1.22 million worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Tuesday, December 11.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $16.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Powe (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4,108 shares to 195,870 shares, valued at $24.59M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 24,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,092 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc.

