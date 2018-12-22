Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) had a decrease of 16.37% in short interest. A’s SI was 4.34 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 16.37% from 5.19M shares previously. With 2.77M avg volume, 2 days are for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)’s short sellers to cover A’s short positions. The SI to Agilent Technologies Inc’s float is 1.36%. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $63.29. About 4.68 million shares traded or 66.94% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 5.82% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 04/05/2018 – FTC: 20181048: Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Lasergen, Inc; 09/04/2018 – Agilent Highlights Lab Efficiency Through Innovative Solutions at Analytica 2018; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ASSETS OF ULTRA SCIENTIFIC; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets From Young In Scientific; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Enhance Lab Informatics with Acquisition of Genohm; 02/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70, REV VIEW $4.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased Terreno Real Un (TRNO) stake by 26.22% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado acquired 175,600 shares as Terreno Real Un (TRNO)’s stock rose 2.35%. The Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 845,400 shares with $31.87M value, up from 669,800 last quarter. Terreno Real Un now has $2.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $35.5. About 714,335 shares traded or 94.53% up from the average. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 5.36% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million; 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.16 billion. The Company’s Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies. It has a 65.25 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides reagents, instruments, software, and consumables; arrays for DNA mutation detection, genotyping, gene copy number determination, identification of gene rearrangements, DNA methylation profiling, and gene expression profiling, as well as sequencing target enrichment services; and equipment focused on production of synthesized oligonucleotides for use as active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $3.85 million activity. On Monday, December 3 the insider Grau Dominique sold $658,748. On Tuesday, December 4 the insider McMullen Michael R. sold $1.35M. 5,482 shares valued at $371,296 were sold by FIELDS HEIDI on Tuesday, September 11. On Thursday, September 13 CLARK PAUL N sold $197,294 worth of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 2,876 shares. 1,500 shares were sold by Gonsalves Rodney, worth $106,590 on Wednesday, November 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 36 investors sold Agilent Technologies, Inc. shares while 186 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 255.34 million shares or 2.22% less from 261.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 28,493 shares. Hl Fincl Serv Limited Liability Corp owns 8,385 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.21% or 1.33M shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 244,684 shares. Fruth Inv holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 45,201 shares. 3,969 were accumulated by Prudential Plc. Missouri-based Stifel Corporation has invested 0.02% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Optimum Investment Advsr has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 276,809 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 0.13% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 14,933 shares. Huntington Financial Bank invested in 0% or 1,303 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Mgmt Or, a Oregon-based fund reported 73,460 shares. The West Virginia-based Wesbanco Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Andra Ap holds 0.14% or 76,000 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Llc reported 381,876 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agilent Technologies had 4 analyst reports since August 15, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $84 target in Wednesday, August 15 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) on Wednesday, August 15 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, November 20 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, October 10 report.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) stake by 45,509 shares to 124,054 valued at $19.28M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Aspen Techn (NASDAQ:AZPN) stake by 15,313 shares and now owns 202,681 shares. Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was reduced too.

