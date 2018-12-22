Clark Estates Inc increased Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) stake by 16.36% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Clark Estates Inc acquired 900 shares as Graham Hldgs Co (GHC)’s stock rose 17.70%. The Clark Estates Inc holds 6,400 shares with $3.71M value, up from 5,500 last quarter. Graham Hldgs Co now has $3.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $629.89. About 60,620 shares traded or 152.26% up from the average. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 14.74% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 03/04/2018 – Graham Holdings: David Curtis Named CEO of Graham Healthcare Group Home Health; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – INTENDS TO OFFER $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – IT INTENDS TO OFFER $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REDEEM $400 MLN OF EXISTING 7.250% NOTES DUE 2019; 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 30, 2023 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA1 RATING TO GRAHAM HOLDING’ NOTES; REVISES ISSUER OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 04/05/2018 – KAPLAN INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH CLOSED TODAY, WERE NOT RELEASED; 14/05/2018 – Kaplan Educational Foundation Honors Daniel R. Porterfield for Commitment to lnclusivity and Student Success; 04/05/2018 – KAPLAN – UNDER KAPLAN’S MANAGEMENT, PPI CEO PATTY STEINHARDT WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD OPERATIONS AND COMPANY WILL REMAIN IN BELMONT; 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS – ON MAY 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR A U.S. $300 MLN FIVE-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) stake by 34.88% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 150,000 shares as Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN)’s stock declined 22.31%. The Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 280,000 shares with $4.79M value, down from 430,000 last quarter. Patterson Uti Energy Inc now has $2.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 6.50 million shares traded or 87.50% up from the average. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 41.72% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

More important recent Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Intrexon, Graham, The Walt Disney, Toyota Motor, Atlas Air Worldwide, and SITO Mobile â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Kaplan Test Prep to Hold Free, Livestreamed Events on December 9 and 11 to Answer Students’ and Parents’ Questions about the PSAT® – Business Wire”, Businesswire.com published: “Motorola Solutions and Greater Harris County 9-1-1 Emergency Network Deliver Next Generation Call Routing – Business Wire” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TV, manufacturing strength lead Graham Holdings higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Clark Estates Inc decreased Wpp Plc New (NASDAQ:WPPGY) stake by 371,000 shares to 72,000 valued at $5.28M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 14,000 shares and now owns 5,720 shares. Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) was reduced too.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 12/06/2018: PTEN,HON,KMI – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 12/06/2018: KMI, PTEN, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Credit Suisse, Seaport Upgrade Patterson-UTI (NASDAQ:PTEN) After Stock Decline – Benzinga” on July 29, 2018. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Stock Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PTEN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 199.36 million shares or 1.11% less from 201.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 474,907 shares. Landscape Management Limited Liability Com invested in 11,100 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 406,177 shares. Kahn Brothers Grp De invested in 1.37M shares. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 35,459 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Whittier Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Stevens Mgmt Ltd Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 89,032 shares. Citigroup owns 30,234 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ironwood Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Gabelli Funds Limited Com holds 0.04% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) or 365,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 179,948 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 799,509 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 38,083 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) stake by 474,800 shares to 517,326 valued at $44.87M in 2018Q3. It also upped Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) stake by 11,100 shares and now owns 31,763 shares. Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) was raised too.