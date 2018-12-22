Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 22.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 38,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.05M, down from 170,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $157.42. About 4.93 million shares traded or 60.63% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future AI Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU IN PACTS TO DIVEST GLOBAL DU; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – QTRLY REVENUE FROM BAIDU CORE REACHED RMB 16.1 BLN, UP 26% , WHILE REVENUE FROM IQIYI REACHED RMB 4.9 BLN, UP 57%; 23/05/2018 – Baidu may sell CDRs next month, sources say; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 6.7 BLN ($1.1 BLN) AND DILUTED EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU PER ADS WAS RMB 19 ($2.98); 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Each iQIYI ADS Represents Seven Class A Ordinary Shrs of IQIYI; 26/03/2018 – CHINA CITIC BANK 601998.SS 0998.HK SAYS IT AND BAIDU PLAN TO BOOST THEIR DIRECT BANKING JV’S CAPITAL BY 2.0 BLN YUAN TO 4.0 BLN YUAN; 18/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi, a unit of search engine giant Baidu, has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion; 22/05/2018 – Baidu Drops for Fourth Day in a Row: Chinese ADRs Tuesday

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 5.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 1,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.36% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 29,683 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.14M, up from 28,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $251.96. About 2.98 million shares traded or 166.89% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 23.71% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $416.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 36,500 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $188.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 27 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Baidu had 76 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 28, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research. Nomura upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $24100 target in Monday, July 31 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 19 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) rating on Wednesday, September 9. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $170 target. As per Friday, January 22, the company rating was downgraded by Nomura. Citigroup downgraded the shares of BIDU in report on Monday, June 13 to “Neutral” rating. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) rating on Tuesday, January 10. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $220 target. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, September 30 by Summit Research. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 3 by Jefferies. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) on Monday, December 19 with “Underweight” rating.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.84 EPS, down 3.16% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.9 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $641.35M for 21.39 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.29 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.65% negative EPS growth.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 27,980 shares to 218,008 shares, valued at $15.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novanta Inc by 45,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,758 shares, and cut its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (NYSE:RLH).

Among 25 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Anthem Inc had 92 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 29 by Oppenheimer. Morgan Stanley maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Thursday, February 1 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, January 20 to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 8 by Cleveland. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $185 target in Thursday, July 13 report. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, November 17. Jefferies maintained the shares of ANTM in report on Friday, October 13 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Thursday, October 29 with “Mkt Perform”. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 26 by JP Morgan. As per Wednesday, June 7, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies.