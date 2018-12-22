Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 19.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 1.52 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 9.45 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $434.47M, up from 7.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 55.41M shares traded or 199.46% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 26.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 5,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,756 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.14M, down from 21,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 38.20M shares traded or 130.27% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs to Continue to Serve on Board; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed; 16/03/2018 – Former chairman eyes Qualcomm buyout; 21/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Qualcomm takeover of NXP hits hurdle in China – report; 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors sells China JV stake as Qualcomm takeover awaits Beíjing nod; 14/05/2018 – Trump asked Commerce chief to look into limits on China’s ZTE -White House; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAID CHINA SELL-THROUGH OF SMARTPHONES HAS BEEN OK; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Verizon Communications Inc. had 95 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 23 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, October 16. As per Friday, October 20, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 24 by Drexel Hamilton. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 1 by Moffet Nathanson. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, January 24. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 18. As per Wednesday, July 20, the company rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, July 28. On Thursday, April 7 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $57.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 362,500 shares to 23,300 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 183,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,300 shares, and cut its stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Regent Invest Limited Liability Corp reported 60,506 shares. Wealth Architects holds 11,474 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Management stated it has 0.82% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Amica Retiree Med holds 24,087 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability reported 20,432 shares stake. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Company holds 0.09% or 12,404 shares. Geode Capital Limited Com stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Nadler, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,324 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd owns 0.45% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4.00M shares. Edgar Lomax Va stated it has 4.05% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Clark Capital Mngmt Grp accumulated 1.56% or 1.16 million shares. Brookstone Cap Mngmt holds 131,184 shares. America First Ltd Company reported 253 shares stake. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.96% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Clearbridge Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 1,300 shares.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $8.32 million activity. $6.10M worth of stock was sold by AMON CRISTIANO R on Wednesday, October 10. ROGERS ALEXANDER H sold $44,618 worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Wednesday, June 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.63% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Wade G W & reported 0.98% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The Missouri-based Smith Moore Comm has invested 0.12% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Putnam Lc stated it has 3.18 million shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Lpl Fincl Limited Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Pure Financial Advsrs reported 0.25% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). West Coast Ltd Liability holds 6,365 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Llc owns 112,165 shares. The Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Stoneridge Invest Ptnrs Limited Com holds 20,399 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Northern Corporation invested in 17.61 million shares. Raymond James Trust Na has 181,155 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Michigan-based Telemus Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Timber Creek Capital Management Ltd holds 2.16% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 46,530 shares. Check Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ca has invested 3.4% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Among 37 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Qualcomm Inc. had 170 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 26. The company was upgraded on Monday, May 22 by JP Morgan. As per Friday, November 3, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Monday, January 23 the stock rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral”. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, December 16 by Topeka Capital Markets. JP Morgan downgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Wednesday, December 14. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $70 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 21. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, December 17. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 23 report. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, March 7 to “Hold”.