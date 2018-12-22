Arthur J. Gallagher & CO (NYSE:AJG) had an increase of 13.77% in short interest. AJG’s SI was 2.30 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 13.77% from 2.02 million shares previously. With 1.09 million avg volume, 2 days are for Arthur J. Gallagher & CO (NYSE:AJG)’s short sellers to cover AJG’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $71.06. About 2.43M shares traded or 123.46% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 14.20% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 12/04/2018 – Premiership Rugby and Gallagher Announce Multi-Year Title Sponsor Partnership; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG; 09/05/2018 – Investment News: Bill Kline out as head of Gallagher’s $55 billion retirement-plan aggregator; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; NO TERMS; 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS PALMER ATLANTIC INSURANCE LTD; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Buys ClearPoint Financial; 08/03/2018 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 12/04/2018 – Insurance broker Arthur J Gallagher to sponsor rugby in UK; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance Ltd

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) stake by 150.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co acquired 14,200 shares as Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC)’s stock declined 26.02%. The Putnam Fl Investment Management Co holds 23,615 shares with $1.89M value, up from 9,415 last quarter. Marathon Petroleum Corp. now has $39.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.74. About 14.24M shares traded or 77.97% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 4.72% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 3rd Update; 26/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282781 – MARATHON PETROLEUM TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 19/04/2018 – RBI’S ACHARIA: INFLATION MAY REMAIN ABOVE MPC AIM OF 4%; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Reports Leak, Emissions at Texas City, Texas Refinery; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: PROBABILITY OF STABLE RATES NEXT QTRS HAS INCREASED; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK MPC UNANIMOUSLY DECIDED TO LEAVE REPO RATE UNCHANGED – GOVERNOR; 29/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAJORITY SEES STABLE RATES IN NEXT QUARTERS: MINUTES; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum will reportedly buy Andeavor for over $20 billion; 16/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW ON RATES OUTLOOK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 23 investors sold Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares while 165 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 140.92 million shares or 1.55% less from 143.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Rampart Investment Co Limited Co has 0.06% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 16,472 shares. Guinness Asset Limited holds 3.02% or 224,382 shares. Utah Retirement Sys has 0.05% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 33,589 shares. Baillie Gifford Co owns 7.12M shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has 0.05% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Arizona State Retirement holds 112,798 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.01% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) or 114,574 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct owns 28,923 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Ma has invested 0.03% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). M&T Natl Bank holds 59,386 shares. Natixis has 0.09% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 202,141 shares. Moreover, Pggm Invests has 0.05% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Vanguard Group owns 19.57 million shares. Virginia-based Union Natl Bank Corporation has invested 0.94% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Synovus Corporation has 0% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 653 shares.

More notable recent Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Pointer Insurance Agency, Inc. – PRNewswire” on December 17, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Skyworks Solutions, Virtus Investment Partners, Altria Group, Gilead Sciences, Arthur J. Gallagher, and BP plc â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Report Finds Most Canadian Employers Lack an Effective Strategy to Manage Increasing Healthcare Costs and Employee Wellbeing – PRNewswire” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Gallagher Unveils New Financial & Retirement Services Practice – PRNewswire” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks Beating the Benchmark – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Arthur J. Gallagher had 4 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, November 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 14 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, October 12.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $2.94 million activity. Another trade for 12,500 shares valued at $934,750 was made by Ziebell William F on Thursday, September 13. 3,985 shares were sold by Bay Walter D., worth $299,234. $144,140 worth of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) shares were sold by English Frank E. Jr.. 12,667 shares were sold by CARY RICHARD C, worth $911,409.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage and risk management services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.05 billion. The Company’s Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. It has a 23.15 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s retail brokerage activities negotiate and place property/casualty, employer-provided health and welfare insurance, and healthcare exchange and retirement solutions primarily for middle-market commercial, industrial, public entity, religious, and not-for-profit entities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.30, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold MPC shares while 306 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 289 raised stakes. 385.13 million shares or 7.58% more from 358.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Lc owns 400 shares. Cap City Trust Com Fl holds 0.67% or 20,984 shares in its portfolio. The New Hampshire-based Ledyard National Bank has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Orrstown Financial Services reported 50 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 805 shares. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.29% or 5,164 shares in its portfolio. Guyasuta stated it has 2,854 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) owns 141 shares. Ajo Lp has 0.81% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Columbia Asset Mngmt invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). First Natl Tru has 11,818 shares. Parkside Bancshares & Trust reported 347 shares stake. Moreover, Horizon Inv Serv Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.46% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 58,962 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring stated it has 562,161 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Comerica Secs reported 0.14% stake.

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Marathon Petroleum had 9 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 7. Citigroup maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Thursday, December 6. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $95 target. On Tuesday, October 16 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, November 20. On Wednesday, October 3 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Danger Lurks for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon considers combining its Permian crude pipeline with Exxon-Plains JV – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Fool.com published: “These 2 High-Yield Stocks Are Going in Opposite Directions (for Now) – Motley Fool” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Worth Buying Now – Investorplace.com” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Forget BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust: Here Are 3 Better Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 25, 2018.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $372,990 activity. DAVIS STEVEN A also bought $217,490 worth of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Friday, December 14.