Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Putnam Premier Income Tr (PPT) by 84.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 87,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,400 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $86,000, down from 103,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Putnam Premier Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $495.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.64. About 765,868 shares traded or 95.52% up from the average. Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) has declined 6.72% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.72% the S&P500.

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 9.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 14,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 179,884 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.70M, up from 164,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.6. About 10.92M shares traded or 97.51% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 18.51% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 09/04/2018 – CMA CONSIDERING PURCHASE BY MEDTRONIC OF SOME ASSETS OF ANIMAS; 19/03/2018 – Study Shows Positive Results with Medtronic Cryoballoon for Patients with Persistent Atrial Fibrillation; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CGM SYSTEM; 23/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO REPURCHASE MINIMUM $1.2B ORDINARY SHRS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT LONG SFA LESIONS; 15/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS ADAPTIVCRT SHOWS IMPROVED PATIENT SURVIVAL

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $366.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Sr Income Tr (VVR) by 200,900 shares to 330,400 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Snap Inc by 159,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $507.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney (The Walt) Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 4,614 shares to 160,763 shares, valued at $18.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 47,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,123 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).

