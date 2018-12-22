Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Nuance Communications (NUAN) by 2.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 206,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.97 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $155.40M, down from 9.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Nuance Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.56% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 6.08M shares traded or 118.50% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has declined 2.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MLN, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $518.3 MLN, UP 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 70,856 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.10 million, down from 75,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $48.89M for 19.22 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.04% negative EPS growth.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $148.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp by 70,000 shares to 4.07 million shares, valued at $38.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $2.58 million activity. On Friday, November 30 the insider BEAUDOIN THOMAS L sold $133,214. On Thursday, November 1 Tempesta Daniel David sold $155,160 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 9,000 shares. $112,560 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was sold by Ortmanns Stefan. 20,000 shares valued at $321,081 were sold by Monserrat Alvaro on Friday, November 30.

Among 12 analysts covering Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. The insider Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.06 million. $432,000 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by Capossela Christopher C. $214,363 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by BROD FRANK H. Nadella Satya had sold 203,418 shares worth $21.70M on Friday, October 26.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $265.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc New Adr (NYSE:UL) by 7,478 shares to 86,399 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.