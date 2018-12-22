Puzo Michael J increased 3M (MMM) stake by 6.57% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Puzo Michael J acquired 2,706 shares as 3M (MMM)’s stock declined 6.86%. The Puzo Michael J holds 43,886 shares with $9.25M value, up from 41,180 last quarter. 3M now has $107.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $183.75. About 6.70 million shares traded or 155.95% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA) stake by 272.98% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Basswood Capital Management Llc acquired 169,987 shares as Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA)’s stock declined 13.47%. The Basswood Capital Management Llc holds 232,259 shares with $8.16 million value, up from 62,272 last quarter. Heritage Finl Corp Wash now has $1.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $28.56. About 452,505 shares traded or 163.80% up from the average. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has risen 1.87% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.87% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 19 investors sold HFWA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 30.58 million shares or 7.62% more from 28.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Street Corporation holds 1.52 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Com reported 9,832 shares. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Banc Funds Co Limited Com, Illinois-based fund reported 61,928 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 7,922 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 16,119 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd has 12,905 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 406,038 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 6,500 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Marshall Sullivan Inc Wa reported 6,144 shares. Schroder Invest Management Gp invested in 0.03% or 519,130 shares. 1.15M are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp. Profund Advsrs Ltd stated it has 6,353 shares.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $963,825 activity. Spurling David A had sold 615 shares worth $22,540 on Wednesday, September 5. CHARNESKI BRIAN sold $94,781 worth of Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) on Friday, July 27. The insider Hinson Donald sold 1,316 shares worth $47,518. 1,000 Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) shares with value of $36,258 were sold by CLEES JOHN A. $518,378 worth of Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) shares were sold by VANCE BRIAN L.

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased Esquire Finl Hldgs Inc stake by 173,037 shares to 134,850 valued at $3.37 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST) stake by 39,471 shares and now owns 23,000 shares. Onemain Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sensato Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lynch & Associate In owns 1% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 14,061 shares. 493,302 are owned by Axa. The California-based Poplar Forest Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.22% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Aviance Cap Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.47% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Aull Monroe Investment Mgmt has 4,407 shares. Advsrs Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 976 shares. Epoch Investment Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.13% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ohio-based Cincinnati Ins has invested 3.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Beach Counsel Pa stated it has 0.31% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 289,589 shares. Private Cap has 1,775 shares. Whittier Trust stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Midwest Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 0.58% or 20,395 shares. Maryland-based First Utd Retail Bank Tru has invested 0.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $90,252 activity. Hammes Eric D. had sold 1,272 shares worth $274,752 on Monday, September 10. On Friday, October 26 PAGE GREGORY R bought $184,500 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,000 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. 3M had 13 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 24. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $195 target in Wednesday, October 24 report. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, November 16 by Deutsche Bank. As per Thursday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, October 24. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, November 19. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, July 25 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, September 28. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Credit Suisse.