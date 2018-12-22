Puzo Michael J decreased Gilead Sciences (GILD) stake by 26.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Puzo Michael J sold 5,599 shares as Gilead Sciences (GILD)’s stock declined 6.92%. The Puzo Michael J holds 15,399 shares with $1.19M value, down from 20,998 last quarter. Gilead Sciences now has $81.01B valuation. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $62.62. About 17.59M shares traded or 137.67% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV; 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 10/03/2018 – #2 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Raymond James: Gilead In NASH For The Long Haul (NASDAQ:GILD) – Benzinga” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “AGEN Soars On GILD Deal, FENC Rolling Ahead, AIMT Gaining Steam – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead (GILD) Announces Data on CAR T Therapy Candidate – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead’s (GILD) Harvoni and Descovy Get Approval in China – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold GILD shares while 500 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 374 raised stakes. 963.01 million shares or 1.52% less from 977.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Finemark Retail Bank And accumulated 0.28% or 60,591 shares. Victory Management Inc has 0% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 19,244 shares. Artemis Inv Management Llp invested in 0.08% or 90,355 shares. Jacobs & Ca accumulated 0.33% or 25,130 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 0.06% or 443,302 shares in its portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Corp reported 49,799 shares. Benedict Fincl Advsr Inc owns 25,751 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 3.27M shares. 42,047 were reported by Sterneck Management Limited Com. Excalibur Management accumulated 13,356 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Bridges Inv Mgmt Inc accumulated 131,124 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 1.02M shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 285,269 shares. Kepos Cap LP holds 74,391 shares. Oak Associates Oh has 234,494 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 7 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird downgraded Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Thursday, July 26 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, October 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Thursday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, October 26. The rating was downgraded by PiperJaffray on Friday, October 26 to “Neutral”.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 1.87% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.6 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.11B for 9.60 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $18.19 million activity. On Tuesday, September 4 MARTIN JOHN C sold $3.71 million worth of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 50,000 shares.