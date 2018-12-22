Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (Put) (CX) by 89.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 769,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.46 million, up from 858,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.78. About 8.07 million shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 35.11% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 15/03/2018 – Cemex Prepares Path for Return to Acquisitions; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX PHILIPPINES 1Q NET INCOME 100.3M PESOS; 22/03/2018 – Mexico’s Cemex says won’t pursue capital increase as proposed; 02/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors of the May 15, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS ANTICIPATES CEMENT VOLUMES TO GROW FROM 2-3 PERCENT ON CONSOLIDATED BASIS THIS YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors to the May 15, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 18/03/2018 – CEMEX HOLDINGS PHILIPPINES INC – APPOINTS STEVE KUANSHENG WU AS TREASURER & CFO; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX,; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX Decides Not to Pursue Capital Increase Proposal as Previously Announced, at Upcoming Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting; 16/05/2018 – CEMEX Ventures Invests in Mexican Startup

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc (QTS) by 6.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,648 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.45 million, up from 119,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Qts Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 550,181 shares traded or 9.78% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has declined 24.69% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership with GDT; Will Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings Before Market Open on April 25; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in QTS Realty; 10/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation on QTS; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – COMPANY IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC COMMENTS ON RECOMMENDATION BY PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS IN REGARDS TO UPCOMING QTS REALTY TRUST ANNUAL MEETING; 27/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to Fellow QTS Shareholders; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Agrees with Land & Buildings That Change is Warranted on QTS Board; 15/03/2018 – QTS Renews Leases Representing 19 Megawatts with Two Hyperscale Anchor Tenants in Atlanta-Metro Data Center; 20/04/2018 – QTS SAYS GLASS LEWIS BACKS ITS DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.75, from 2.04 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 18 investors sold QTS shares while 55 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 49.98 million shares or 2.88% more from 48.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md accumulated 0% or 24,591 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Us Bank & Trust De owns 1,243 shares. 7,068 were reported by Eii Capital Mgmt. Eagle Boston Investment Mngmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 442,084 shares. Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.06% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Quantbot Technologies LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Strs Ohio stated it has 0.02% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Metropolitan Life Insurance Company owns 6,304 shares. Waterfront Cap Prtn Ltd Company has invested 4.94% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability holds 11,867 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advisors Asset stated it has 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 54,051 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Raymond James And Associates holds 9,581 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 22 analysts covering QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. QTS Realty Trust had 76 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 22 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 28 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 22 by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, August 25, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Credit Suisse upgraded the shares of QTS in report on Wednesday, August 8 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 22. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, August 14. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Monday, November 20 report. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, March 16 to “Buy”.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $39.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc by 346,711 shares to 12,603 shares, valued at $607,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 407,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,264 shares, and cut its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $596,490 activity. Westhead Stephen E. sold 1,924 shares worth $88,985.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $303.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (Put) (NYSE:TGT) by 865,800 shares to 2.27 million shares, valued at $200.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Au Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) by 109,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,008 shares, and cut its stake in Meridian Bioscience Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Among 17 analysts covering CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. had 47 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 18 to “Outperform”. The rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold” on Thursday, August 16. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, December 14 by Credit Suisse. As per Tuesday, June 20, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The company was downgraded on Friday, October 23 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, January 25. The company was downgraded on Thursday, October 22 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, January 8 by Macquarie Research. The stock of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Monday, October 23. The stock has “Hold” rating by Santander on Tuesday, October 27.