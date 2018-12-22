Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc Cl A (BXMT) by 3.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 9,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 284,190 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.52M, up from 274,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 2.36M shares traded or 85.34% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.18% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.18% the S&P500.

Peoples Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 46.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peoples Financial Services Corp sold 5,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,796 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $489,000, down from 12,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peoples Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 38.20 million shares traded or 130.27% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: BREAKING: Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm merge; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM; 15/03/2018 – ISS Maintains Recommendation That Qualcomm Investors Vote for Four Broadcom Nominees — ISS; 06/03/2018 – Government Calls Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm a National Security Risk; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom stalled for US security probe; 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google; 16/03/2018 – QCOM SAYS CAN BE NO ASSURANCE JACOBS CAN, WILL MAKE PROPOSAL; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $3.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,775 shares to 24,240 shares, valued at $5.11M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,336 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.26, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 15 investors sold BXMT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 74.74 million shares or 7.02% more from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Victory Cap Mgmt owns 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 1,330 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 163,212 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mirador Cap Prtnrs LP invested in 9,339 shares. Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 863,967 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Ameritas Prtnrs accumulated 9,177 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 489,554 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cap Advsr Ok reported 274,704 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0.01% stake. Horizon Kinetics Lc accumulated 6,500 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 86,577 shares. 14,475 were accumulated by Mraz Amerine Associates. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Nomura Hldgs Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Archford Strategies reported 700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Street owns 2.19M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 12 sales for $188,099 activity. $31,670 worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) was sold by Armer Douglas N. on Wednesday, November 7. Another trade for 131 shares valued at $4,564 was sold by Ruffing Thomas C. $101,610 worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) shares were bought by Cotton Leonard W.

Among 11 analysts covering Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc had 23 analyst reports since January 26, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy” on Thursday, September 14. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, December 7 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. As per Monday, December 17, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. FBR Capital maintained the shares of BXMT in report on Friday, December 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) earned “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, August 8. Wells Fargo downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) on Monday, January 9 to “Market Perform” rating. Wood maintained Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) on Friday, April 7 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse initiated Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) on Monday, April 18 with “Outperform” rating. FBR Capital maintained Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) rating on Thursday, February 15. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $33.0 target. The stock of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Thursday, February 16 by JMP Securities.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $8.32 million activity. Another trade for 88,625 shares valued at $6.10M was made by AMON CRISTIANO R on Wednesday, October 10. Rosenberg Donald J also sold $347,746 worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 14.90 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Peoples Financial Services Corp, which manages about $197.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc Npv by 2,590 shares to 3,890 shares, valued at $959,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway B New (BRKB) by 2,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).