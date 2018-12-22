Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 395.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 110,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,638 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.99M, up from 28,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 38.20 million shares traded or 130.27% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Offer To Acquire Qualcomm; 13/04/2018 – China Stalls Review of Qualcomm, Toshiba Deals; 13/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: Broadcom will formally abandon its bid to acquire Qualcomm; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid (Video); 03/04/2018 – Exclusive: Huawei’s Advances in Chips, Patents Threaten Former Ally Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…; 22/03/2018 – China blames U.S. for staggering trade surplus as tariffs loom; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 270.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,242 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.67 million, up from 9,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92M shares traded or 203.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54 million and $356.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 24,086 shares to 210,417 shares, valued at $9.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,028 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 18 report. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 20 by RBC Capital Markets. On Friday, June 30 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Pacific Crest given on Thursday, August 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 17. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 12 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, June 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 16 by Oppenheimer. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $40 target in Thursday, August 18 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Penn Davis Mcfarland reported 7,272 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Greylin Invest Mangement, a Virginia-based fund reported 50,789 shares. Barbara Oil Co reported 1.97% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 5,510 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt accumulated 55,290 shares. 2.94M are held by Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. Torray Limited Liability Corp reported 531,055 shares. Stoneridge Inv Prtnrs Ltd Company holds 0.2% or 19,274 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 0.81% or 12.88M shares. Flippin Bruce Porter owns 2.82% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 312,232 shares. Bp Public Limited Co has 604,000 shares. 244,197 are owned by Motco. Westchester Mgmt Incorporated holds 5.04% or 261,209 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Lc has invested 0.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Massachusetts-based Bainco Intll Investors has invested 1.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $27.41 million activity. $1.36 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by Tan Irving on Monday, December 3. On Monday, September 17 Robbins Charles sold $10.28M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 217,420 shares. Kramer Kelly A. had sold 70,000 shares worth $3.30M on Tuesday, September 11. 33,950 shares were sold by BHATT PRAT, worth $1.52 million. $196,324 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares were sold by CHANDLER MARK D. WEST STEVEN M sold $1.20 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Ltd has invested 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 1.99M shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Valley Advisers Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,793 shares. Timber Creek Limited Liability Co accumulated 46,530 shares. Sather Group accumulated 280,127 shares. Motco stated it has 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Martin And Tn reported 18,641 shares. Orrstown Finance Inc stated it has 502 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership reported 8,407 shares stake. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Com Mi Adv holds 29,577 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Northern Cap Management Lc has invested 1.45% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Stifel accumulated 2.76M shares or 0.57% of the stock. Ipswich Invest Mngmt Co has 0.12% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4,750 shares. Jolley Asset Limited Liability Company holds 79,115 shares or 3.82% of its portfolio. Kistler reported 3,322 shares.

Among 37 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Qualcomm Inc. had 170 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Thursday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Tuesday, January 16 with “Buy”. Bernstein maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Monday, November 13 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Friday, June 23. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 10 with “Hold”. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 18 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. Rosenblatt downgraded the shares of QCOM in report on Wednesday, April 19 to “Neutral” rating. Mizuho maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $59 target in Tuesday, September 6 report. The rating was maintained by Brean Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, July 23.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $255.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Call Micron Technology (Call) (NASDAQ:MU) by 52,802 shares to 5,500 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Call Chevron Corporation (Call) (NYSE:CVX) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $8.32 million activity. AMON CRISTIANO R had sold 88,625 shares worth $6.10M. 853 shares were sold by ROGERS ALEXANDER H, worth $54,166.