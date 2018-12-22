Underhill Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 8.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc bought 32,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 432,925 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.18M, up from 400,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 22.33M shares traded or 95.98% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has risen 20.92% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 57.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 56,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,338 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.98M, down from 98,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 38.20 million shares traded or 130.27% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – Mnuchin: Qualcomm Deal ‘Unique Situation’ Warranting Public CFIUS Comment; 18/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Qualcomm needs to resolve its slew of issues; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Says All 10 Board Nominees Elected — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm, Huawei in Talks to Settle Patent-Royalty Dispute; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CHINESE SITUATION OPAQUE; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm earnings expected after the market close; 12/03/2018 – US says it has confirmed national security concerns over Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 12/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS TO APRIL 5, 2018

Since August 13, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 selling transactions for $7.76 million activity. Shares for $141,160 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Tuesday, December 11. On Tuesday, August 21 the insider POST GLEN F III sold $3.60 million.

Among 23 analysts covering Centurylink Inc. (NYSE:CTL), 8 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Centurylink Inc. had 66 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 18 to “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Thursday, August 3. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) earned “Underperform” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, March 17. As per Wednesday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CTL in report on Wednesday, December 13 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, November 10. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) earned “Hold” rating by Evercore on Wednesday, June 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, August 10. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, October 13 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold CTL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 785.39 million shares or 2.54% less from 805.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement has 0.08% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Green Square Ltd Co has 141,732 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 22,230 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 12,279 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.01% or 44,000 shares. Lorber David A stated it has 7,593 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 2,687 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt reported 0.05% stake. Southeast Asset Advsr accumulated 4.69% or 825,503 shares. 12,050 are owned by Holt Cap Advsr Limited Liability Dba Holt Cap Prtnrs Limited Partnership. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.03% or 7.52M shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd reported 3,310 shares stake. Poplar Forest Cap Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 1.42 million shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 570,653 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.09% or 72,827 shares in its portfolio.

Underhill Investment Management Llc, which manages about $221.72M and $203.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) by 137,700 shares to 123,075 shares, valued at $6.35M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt holds 0.11% or 101,222 shares. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees reported 0.59% stake. 61,989 were reported by Virtu Finance Llc. Tiedemann Advsrs Lc owns 3,037 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Colonial Trust invested 0.06% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Tdam Usa owns 0.17% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 42,743 shares. Greatmark Prtn has 3.06% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corp owns 25 shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii has 0.17% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management holds 0.13% or 204,400 shares in its portfolio. Maverick Cap Ltd has 0.12% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bamco, New York-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt accumulated 6,650 shares. Financial Architects has 12,713 shares.

Among 37 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Qualcomm Inc. had 170 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, August 21. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, July 23. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Thursday, November 2. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, November 5. On Thursday, July 21 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, February 12 by Mizuho. On Friday, July 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Evercore to “Hold”. The firm has “Underperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, July 15. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, December 21. RBC Capital Markets maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Monday, April 23. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $7500 target.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $1.12B for 14.90 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $195.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 3,931 shares to 69,664 shares, valued at $5.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH).

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $8.32 million activity. $44,618 worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) was sold by ROGERS ALEXANDER H on Wednesday, June 27. AMON CRISTIANO R also sold $1.10 million worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares.