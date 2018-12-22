Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 32.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 18,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 38,451 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.59M, down from 56,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $69.87. About 4.27M shares traded or 65.14% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 6.15% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Rev $13.45B-$13.55B; 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED 22 PERCENT (UP 17 PERCENT CURRENCY NEUTRAL) TO $3.0 BLN; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – AT QTR-END, INVENTORIES WERE UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 28/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Steve Murray as Vice Pres, Strategic Projects

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 11,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $155.35M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73 million shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. VFC’s profit will be $432.52M for 16.03 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.78% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $11.04 million activity. 29,544 shares were sold by Roe Scott A., worth $2.74 million on Thursday, July 26. The insider CHUGG JULIANA L bought 6,400 shares worth $496,622. Another trade for 69,357 shares valued at $6.45M was made by MEAGHER LAURA C on Tuesday, August 14. 5,000 shares were bought by Carucci Richard, worth $393,250 on Wednesday, October 24. $2.33 million worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) was sold by McNeill Bryan H on Monday, August 20.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Woodmark Corp (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 7,797 shares to 9,264 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 12,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. $5.77 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Duato Joaquin on Wednesday, November 7. $38.60M worth of stock was sold by Gorsky Alex on Friday, November 16. $3.91M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Sneed Michael E on Monday, August 27. Fasolo Peter had sold 166,695 shares worth $24.41M on Monday, December 3. PRINCE CHARLES bought $268,731 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, December 14. On Friday, December 14 the insider MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 6,418 shares to 314,952 shares, valued at $20.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE:LXFT) by 7,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Expeditors International Of Wa (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.42 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.