Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 337.16% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Quantitative Investment Management Llc acquired 73,500 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock declined 23.46%. The Quantitative Investment Management Llc holds 95,300 shares with $8.41M value, up from 21,800 last quarter. Target Corp now has $31.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $61.13. About 8.83 million shares traded or 50.53% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 11/05/2018 – British luxury fashion house Burberry Group is suing Target Corp. for allegedly copying Burberry’s venerable check print pattern; 22/03/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Philadelphia; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45, EST. $1.40; 23/05/2018 – Target: Strongest Quarterly Traffic Performance in More Than 10 Years; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – CO TO EXPAND SAME-DAY DELIVERY SERVICE FROM MANHATTAN TO ALL 5 BOROUGHS AND SEVERAL OTHER BIG-CITY MARKETS; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS SALES IN TEMPERATURE-SENSITIVE CATEGORIES DUE TO LATE SPRING HAVE ACCELERATED DRAMATICALLY IN THE SECOND QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Adj EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – RAISING STARTING WAGE TO $12 AN HOUR THIS SPRING – CONF CALL

Appfolio Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:APPF) had an increase of 19.93% in short interest. APPF’s SI was 596,900 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 19.93% from 497,700 shares previously. With 194,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Appfolio Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:APPF)’s short sellers to cover APPF’s short positions. The SI to Appfolio Inc – Class A’s float is 4.58%. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $56.17. About 204,736 shares traded or 1.15% up from the average. AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) has risen 46.51% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APPF News: 09/03/2018 Appfolio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – AppFolio 1Q Rev $42.3M; 09/04/2018 – Appfolio Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Appfolio Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – AppFolio Sees FY Rev $179M-$182M; 09/05/2018 – AppFolio Named One Of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies To Work For; 19/03/2018 – Appfolio Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – AppFolio 1Q EPS 12c; 19/04/2018 – DJ AppFolio Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APPF)

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) stake by 41,600 shares to 26,800 valued at $4.67 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) stake by 60,200 shares and now owns 14,600 shares. Cliffs Inc was reduced too.

Among 14 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Target had 18 analyst reports since August 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $100 target in Wednesday, November 7 report. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, November 23. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 23 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, August 23 with “Equal-Weight”. On Wednesday, November 21 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of TGT in report on Wednesday, November 21 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of TGT in report on Monday, August 27 with “Neutral” rating. On Friday, August 17 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, August 23. Citigroup maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Monday, December 3 with “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Target: A Tale Of Consistency – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Target (NYSE:TGT) Falls After Q3 Print: Should Investors Buy The Dip? – Benzinga” published on November 21, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Munster: Amazon Buying Target Still Makes Sense (NYSE:TGT)(NASDAQ:AMZN) – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Safe Is Target’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Target: Is It Time To Pick It Back Up? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AppFolio had 2 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. The company has market cap of $1.92 billion. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. It has a 98.54 P/E ratio. The firm also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms.

More notable recent AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AppFolio Honored for Company Culture and Technology Innovation – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: DA Davidson Starts AppFolio (APPF) at Neutral – StreetInsider.com” published on December 06, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alphabet, American Water, Apple, Facebook, Macyâ€™s, Southern Copper, Twitter, YY and Many More – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 12/4/2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AppFolio Acquires Utility Analytics Company Nasdaq:APPF – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2018.