Qwark (QWARK) declined -0.64% in less than 24 hours

It was bad day for Qwark (QWARK), as it declined by $-0.0001162257 or -0.64%, touching $0.0179762416. Global Crypto Experts believe that Qwark (QWARK) is looking for the $0.01977386576 goal. According to 5 analysts could reach $0.0504011072940202. The highest price was $0.0181699511 and lowest of $0.0179762416 for December 21-22. The open was $0.0180924673. It last traded at BitTrex exchange.

For a month, Qwark (QWARK) tokens went up 40.99% from $0.01275 for coin. For 100 days QWARK is down -26.36% from $0.02441. It traded at $0.07248 200 days ago. It has 250.38 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 18/04/2016. The Crypto QWARK has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Qwark is an Ubiq-based token swapped and rebranded from Sarcoin. The swap took place at a 1:1 rate.