Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Superior Industries (SUP) by 0.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 553 shares as the company’s stock declined 65.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 55,301 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $942.88M, down from 55,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Superior Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.12. About 1.11 million shares traded or 204.96% up from the average. Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) has declined 58.30% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SUP News: 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC SUP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.45 BLN TO $1.5 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Superior Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC – SUPERIOR IS REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK PROVIDED ON JANUARY 17, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES 4Q ADJ EBITDA $48.9M, EST. $48.7M; 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.50; 15/03/2018 – Superior Industries Sees 2018 EBIT $185M-EBIT $200M; 09/05/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS 2018 VIEW; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Backs 2018 Sales $1.45B-$1.50B

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc (LOW) by 56.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.15 million, up from 6,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lowe’s Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 8.07 million shares traded or 50.58% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LIKELY THAT NEXT RBA RATE MOVE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 22/05/2018 – Rare Disease Report® Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership with Lowe Syndrome Association; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX NOT ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 01/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN ADELAIDE SPEECH NOTES; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Starts Searching for New CEO as Robert Niblock to Retire; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock To Retire Once Successor Found — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Keeps Benchmark Interest Rate at 1.5% (Full Text); 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS INVESTMENT SHIFTING TO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, SERVICE INDUSTRIES; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire — 3rd Update; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN INTEREST RATES WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN

Analysts await Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) to report earnings on March, 21. They expect $-0.18 earnings per share, down 147.37% or $0.56 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Superior Industries International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.93% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Superior Ind (NYSE:SUP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Superior Ind had 19 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BWS Financial initiated Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) on Thursday, April 21 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained the shares of SUP in report on Thursday, May 10 with “Buy” rating. B. Riley & Co downgraded the shares of SUP in report on Tuesday, March 8 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, August 13. Zacks upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, August 7 report. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, March 15. Seaport Global initiated the shares of SUP in report on Tuesday, August 9 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, November 14 to “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) rating on Monday, November 12. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $20 target. Buckingham Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 6 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.75, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 7 investors sold SUP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 20.67 million shares or 1.26% less from 20.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 11,300 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 25,700 shares. Schwab Charles Invest reported 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Blackrock has invested 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Prelude Management Limited Liability Corp reported 155 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated reported 100 shares. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0% or 22,422 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 20,854 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 23,120 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 153,541 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 35,950 shares stake. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 16,237 shares. Teton accumulated 454,100 shares. 273,644 were reported by Morgan Stanley. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) or 16,393 shares.

Since June 26, 2018, it had 8 buys, and 1 sale for $700,383 activity. The insider RICHSTONE ELLEN B bought $79,100. Shares for $242,277 were bought by Masanovich Matti. On Tuesday, June 26 the insider KAKAR PARVEEN sold $87,255. The insider STEBBINS DONALD J bought 31,249 shares worth $249,992. $49,080 worth of stock was bought by McQuay Timothy C on Monday, November 19. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $19,825 was bought by GIROMINI RICHARD J.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $289.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group by 100 shares to 34,855 shares, valued at $702.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Pdl Biopharma (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mngmt reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Brighton Jones Llc invested in 0.04% or 2,609 shares. Da Davidson holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 27,593 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co has 787,100 shares. Quantum Mngmt reported 0.51% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Echo Street Management Ltd Com owns 135,151 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Liability Corporation Oh invested in 0.28% or 4,203 shares. Charter Tru holds 0.37% or 28,180 shares. Conning reported 0.06% stake. Webster Bank & Trust N A reported 5,878 shares. Fiera Cap, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.20 million shares. Fil Limited invested 0.39% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.2% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Aviance Lc holds 15,335 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% or 780 shares.

Among 38 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Lowe’s Companies Inc. had 124 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. Telsey Advisory Group maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $80 target in Thursday, December 8 report. As per Wednesday, August 19, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of LOW in report on Wednesday, October 26 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, July 20. As per Tuesday, May 24, the company rating was initiated by Topeka Capital Markets. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Citigroup. Citigroup upgraded Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 20 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, January 5.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $893,828 activity. Another trade for 273 shares valued at $29,407 was bought by WARDELL LISA W. Shares for $1.80M were sold by CROOM MARSHALL A.

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $557.90M and $16.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,000 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $297,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.