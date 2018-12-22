Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 35.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.35M shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $62.20M, down from 3.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $981.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $21.66. About 523,456 shares traded or 153.04% up from the average. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 13.32% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 02/05/2018 – RADWARE TO BUY BACK UP TO $40M SHRS; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q REV. $55M, EST. $54.1M; 24/04/2018 – Radware Selected to Protect Asian Government Branch; 10/04/2018 – RADWARE GETS MULTIM DOLLAR DEAL FROM A LEADING CLOUD PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 5C; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Rev $54.5M; 12/03/2018 SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 03/05/2018 – RADWARE LTD RDWR.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 02/05/2018 – Radware Board Authorizes New 1-Yr Plan to Repurchase Up to $40M of Outstanding Ordinary Shrs; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 53.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 5,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,016 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $345,000, down from 10,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.17. About 3.54M shares traded or 142.62% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has risen 3.48% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Again Raises FY18 Capital Spending View; 22/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Officer; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Loss/Shr 12c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 107,600 shares to 387,600 shares, valued at $62.60M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 1.49M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Among 10 analysts covering Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Radware had 30 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 4 by Needham. Dougherty & Company maintained the shares of RDWR in report on Wednesday, October 7 with “Buy” rating. Needham maintained Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) rating on Wednesday, July 29. Needham has “Buy” rating and $24 target. The stock of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 7 by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital given on Wednesday, July 29. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 6 by Imperial Capital. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of RDWR in report on Wednesday, July 29 to “Sector Perform” rating. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, November 2 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, November 2. On Monday, February 8 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform”.

Analysts await Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 450.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.02 per share. RDWR’s profit will be $4.98M for 49.23 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Radware Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 1,500.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. HP’s profit will be $30.53M for 41.22 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.37% EPS growth.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $4.03 million activity. $415,268 worth of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) shares were sold by Lennox Michael. LINDSAY JOHN W sold 30,000 shares worth $2.10M. 13,000 shares valued at $782,168 were sold by Bell John R. on Monday, November 26.

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $488.43 million and $223.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,020 shares to 3,080 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP) by 9,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Holdings Ltd. Adr (NYSE:BABA).

Among 37 analysts covering Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP), 15 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Helmerich & Payne had 149 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by TheStreet to “Buy” on Thursday, August 27. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 9 with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 6 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 19 by Jefferies. The rating was initiated by KLR Group with “Buy” on Monday, December 14. The stock of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) earned “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 11. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, May 29 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, December 1 by Seaport Global. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, March 31 by Credit Suisse. FBR Capital maintained Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) on Friday, January 29 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 164 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 95.20 million shares or 2.06% less from 97.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. South State Corporation has invested 0.16% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Mason Street Ltd owns 15,315 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Front Barnett Assocs Ltd Co holds 125,649 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.03% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Ubs Asset Americas owns 0% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 334,905 shares. Greenleaf holds 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) or 4,159 shares. Systematic Fin Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.29% or 174,081 shares. 38,900 are held by Art Advsrs Ltd Co. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). 3,117 are owned by Advsrs Ok. Northern Corp has invested 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Com Dc has invested 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Australia-based Macquarie Gp Limited has invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). 19,699 were accumulated by Utah Retirement. Moreover, Us Bank De has 0.04% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

