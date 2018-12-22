AMPLIFON SPA MILANO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) had a decrease of 0.57% in short interest. AMFPF’s SI was 958,800 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 0.57% from 964,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 9588 days are for AMPLIFON SPA MILANO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)’s short sellers to cover AMFPF’s short positions. It closed at $17.2 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rand Wealth Llc decreased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 11.09% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Rand Wealth Llc sold 6,979 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.92%. The Rand Wealth Llc holds 55,976 shares with $3.38M value, down from 62,955 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $92.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.09. About 34.46 million shares traded or 252.66% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03

Amplifon SpA engages in the distribution and personalization of hearing solutions. The company has market cap of $3.67 billion. The firm sells its products through a network of 2,512 corporate shops and 3,667 shop-in-shops and corners, as well as through 1,379 franchisees and 1,866 affiliates. It has a 30.07 P/E ratio. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxemburg, Hungary, Egypt, Turkey, Poland, Israel, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, and India.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $184,966 activity. DEVITRE DINYAR S had sold 3,165 shares worth $184,966.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 4.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.91 per share. MO’s profit will be $1.79B for 12.92 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.04% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Altria Group had 7 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Monday, October 29 with “Buy”. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 21. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 24 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, June 26. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 27 report.