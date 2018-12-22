Raymond James Trust Cut Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake; JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Raymond James Trust decreased Mcdonalds (MCD) stake by 13.09% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Raymond James Trust sold 8,743 shares as Mcdonalds (MCD)’s stock rose 11.86%. The Raymond James Trust holds 58,067 shares with $9.71 million value, down from 66,810 last quarter. Mcdonalds now has $134.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $174.15. About 8.54M shares traded or 109.19% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 23/05/2018 – Women’s Groups Urge McDonald’s to Improve Harassment Policy; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s massive burger change won’t impact the Big Mac – and it reveals the fast-food giant’s biggest challenge; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR TAX RATE 25%-27%; 26/04/2018 – Russia’s X5 reports profit drop as costs jump; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for workers; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Rev $5.14B; 20/04/2018 – Walmart nominates McDonald’s chief to its board; 29/03/2018 – TABLE-McDonald’s Japan 2702.T -2017 group results; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Infected worker may have given McDonald’s customers hepatitis; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY

Among 7 analysts covering JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. JetBlue Airways had 7 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of JBLU in report on Wednesday, October 3 with “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of JBLU in report on Tuesday, October 30 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Barclays Capital. Imperial Capital maintained JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) on Thursday, September 27 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 12. See JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) latest ratings:

19/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform New Target: $16 Initiates Coverage On

12/11/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $24 Initiates Coverage On

30/10/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight New Target: $20 Upgrade

03/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $21.5 New Target: $22 Maintain

27/09/2018 Broker: Imperial Capital Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $24 New Target: $26 Maintain

16/07/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $29 New Target: $27 Maintain

12/07/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $22 New Target: $21 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MCD shares while 569 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 494.95 million shares or 3.25% less from 511.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Argi Inv Ser Ltd Llc reported 0.07% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Creative Planning stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Finemark Savings Bank has invested 0.38% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 1.02% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). First Bancshares Trust holds 0.92% or 8,807 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Goelzer Inc has invested 0.1% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Private Advisor Grp Lc holds 64,940 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Arete Wealth Limited Company reported 1,675 shares. Liberty Mutual Asset Mgmt reported 0.11% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Alta Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.11% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Roundview Ltd accumulated 29,805 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank And Communication reported 28,733 shares.

Raymond James Trust increased Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 3,184 shares to 35,815 valued at $3.52M in 2018Q3. It also upped Vanguard (VNQ) stake by 4,681 shares and now owns 30,312 shares. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. McDonald’s had 12 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, October 24 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 15 by Evercore. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, November 28. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 15 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 24. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, November 29. Citigroup maintained the shares of MCD in report on Tuesday, October 30 with “Neutral” rating. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, October 10 by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 27 by Morgan Stanley.

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $39.40 million activity. Another trade for 3,192 shares valued at $562,335 was sold by Krulewitch Jerome N. DeBiase Francesca A. had sold 15,136 shares worth $2.67M on Wednesday, October 24. Borden Ian Frederick sold $849,666 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Thursday, October 25. The insider Easterbrook Stephen sold $35.32 million.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.71 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.46B for 22.91 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 3.78% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $15.53. About 7.83 million shares traded or 53.50% up from the average. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has declined 17.92% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 23/04/2018 – JetBlue is planning to sell seats on semi-private flights; 25/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – AFTER ASR PROGRAM IS COMPLETE, WILL HAVE A REMAINING AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 21/05/2018 – A JetBlue-backed private-jet company will become the launch customer for up to 100 hybrid-to-electric planes; 11/05/2018 – JetBlue Reaches Initial Labor Agreement With Pilots Union; 11/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS REPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC; 12/03/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – PRELIMINARY TRAFFIC IN FEBRUARY INCREASED 6.8 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 2017, ON A CAPACITY INCREASE OF 6.8 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – JetBlue Releases its Annual Environmental, Social and Governance Report; 17/04/2018 – JETBLUE FLIGHT ATTENDANTS VOTE 2661-1387 TO JOIN TWU; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 25/04/2018 – Ontario International Airport welcomes JetBlue

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $330,100 activity. Hayes Robin sold $37,700 worth of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) on Monday, July 2. St George Martin J sold $58,170 worth of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) on Monday, July 16. Shares for $115,800 were sold by HNAT JAMES G.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. The company has market cap of $4.73 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a fleet of 37 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It has a 7.1 P/E ratio. It also served 100 destinations in 29 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

