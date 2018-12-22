Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 14.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.92 million, down from 41,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $116.58. About 149,430 shares traded or 25.64% up from the average. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has declined 4.74% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 02/04/2018 Kasasa Reimagines Its Insight Analytics Platform with MicroStrategy to Simplify Business Intelligence for Community Banking; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q Rev $123M; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in MicroStrategy; 10/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Further Transforms Visual Data Discovery with MicroStrategy 10.11™; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Engagement Provider Vibes Embeds MicroStrategy to Help Companies Increase Return on Marketing; 18/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSTR)

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 92.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 6,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,838 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $784,000, up from 6,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.66. About 2.27 million shares traded or 183.51% up from the average. SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 30.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC); 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team

Among 8 analysts covering SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. SEI Investments had 28 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, January 28 report. As per Thursday, January 4, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5400 target in Friday, June 23 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, April 16 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, January 28 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, September 1 by Zacks. Sandler O’Neill maintained SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) rating on Thursday, February 1. Sandler O’Neill has “Buy” rating and $83.0 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 27 by Credit Agricole. Mizuho maintained SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) on Friday, November 17 with “Buy” rating. Sandler O’Neill maintained the shares of SEIC in report on Tuesday, April 10 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 30 investors sold SEIC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 105.46 million shares or 0.21% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 188,606 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 68,657 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 31,643 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 0% in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Zeke Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.25% or 50,951 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 0.06% or 12,982 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments Incorporated owns 438 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 98,437 shares. Prelude Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 123 shares. Miles Cap has invested 1.01% in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Stifel Financial, a Missouri-based fund reported 27,014 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 465,932 shares. King Luther Capital Corporation stated it has 512,618 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Lc reported 0.07% stake.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $26.85 million activity. 15,000 shares were sold by MCGONIGLE DENNIS, worth $942,450 on Wednesday, September 12. On Friday, November 23 WEST ALFRED P JR sold $5.16 million worth of SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) or 96,767 shares.

Rdl Financial Inc, which manages about $261.73 million and $153.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWA) by 18,697 shares to 46,920 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,360 shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBJP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 16 investors sold MSTR shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 8.01 million shares or 0.78% less from 8.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Prudential Financial Inc has 0.01% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 486 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 17,623 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 2,635 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 4,200 shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Northern Tru invested in 121,431 shares or 0% of the stock. Horrell Mngmt owns 2.44% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 35,000 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Products Limited Company invested in 8,716 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Schwab Charles Invest Mngmt has 0.01% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Bbt Ltd Co, a Texas-based fund reported 2,836 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Among 9 analysts covering MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. MicroStrategy had 18 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, July 28 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, December 11 by Mizuho. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 19 by Lake Street. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, September 21. The stock of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 16 by Mizuho. Brean Capital initiated the shares of MSTR in report on Tuesday, January 12 with “Hold” rating. The stock of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 11 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Friday, July 29 by Mizuho. JMP Securities downgraded the shares of MSTR in report on Friday, July 29 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 4 by SunTrust.

Analysts await MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 25.81% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.55 per share. MSTR’s profit will be $13.19 million for 25.34 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by MicroStrategy Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.55% EPS growth.