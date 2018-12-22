Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 65.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 81,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,356 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.68M, down from 124,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 6.73 million shares traded or 135.19% up from the average. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has declined 18.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 15/05/2018 – Elliott Takes New Stakes in Teradyne, Debt-Laden Windstream; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE – ACQUISITION OF MIR OF ODENSE, DENMARK FOR EUR 121 MLN NET OF CASH ACQUIRED PLUS EUR 101 MLN IF SOME PERFORMANCE TARGETS MET THROUGH 2020; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE BUYS MOBILE INDUSTRIAL ROBOTS FOR EUR 121M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Pay Up to Additional $124M if Performance Targets Met; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q NET REV. $487M, EST. $478.2M; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – DEAL TO BE A CASH TRANSACTION AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots for $148M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile

Real Estate Management Services Llc increased its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) by 51.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc bought 161,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 475,219 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.43 million, up from 314,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Catchmark Timber Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $7.07. About 960,414 shares traded or 129.68% up from the average. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has declined 39.00% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CTT News: 07/03/2018 – CTT EXPECTS RECURRING EBTIDA THIS YEAR SIMILAR TO 2017 LEVEL; 09/03/2018 – CTT SAYS TOURLINE UNIT TO APPEAL SPANISH REGULATOR’S DECISION; 13/04/2018 – CatchMark Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST INC CTT.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.08; 09/04/2018 – CTT Systems: CTT Unveils China Southern Airlines First to Select Business Class Humidification on A350XWB; 07/03/2018 – CTT FY EBITDA EU81.1M; 07/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS SEES 35 MLN EUROS OF CAPEX, PART OF WHICH RELATED TO OPERATIONAL TRANSFORMATION PLAN; 02/05/2018 – CTT SAYS TRANSFORMATION PLAN IS SURPASSING INITIAL PROJECTIONS; 07/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS – PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF €0.38 PER SHARE FOR FY17, PAYABLE IN MAY 18; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST – DEAL ESTIMATED TO BE 2 PCT TO 3 PCT CAD ACCRETIVE IN YEAR ONE

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. TER’s profit will be $89.63 million for 14.78 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.58% negative EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering Teradyne (NYSE:TER), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Teradyne had 60 analyst reports since August 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, January 25 with “Buy”. The stock of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, October 6. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, October 30. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, October 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, July 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 23 by Sidoti. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 15 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Needham on Wednesday, August 30 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of TER in report on Monday, November 20 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 30 by Citigroup.

Since November 6, 2018, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $321,437 activity. The insider MOSS DONALD S bought $41,850. $39,850 worth of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) was bought by Zigtema Henry G on Friday, December 14. The insider FISHER PAUL S bought $48,400. Rubenstein Douglas also bought $8,765 worth of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) shares. $39,200 worth of stock was bought by REITZ TODD on Thursday, December 13. On Thursday, December 6 the insider Davis Brian M bought $40,800.

