Among 2 analysts covering Scapa Group PLC (LON:SCPA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Scapa Group PLC had 3 analyst reports since September 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Scapa Group plc (LON:SCPA) earned “Buy” rating by Numis Securities on Wednesday, October 10. Berenberg maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 520 target in Thursday, December 6 report. Numis Securities maintained the shares of SCPA in report on Thursday, September 13 with “Buy” rating. See Scapa Group plc (LON:SCPA) latest ratings:

06/12/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 500.00 New Target: GBX 520.00 Maintain

10/10/2018 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 535.00 Maintain

13/09/2018 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 535.00 Maintain

Scapa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells bonding products and adhesive components for applications in the healthcare and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 477.51 million GBP. It offers aluminum foil, acrylic foam, barnier system, cable wrapping, cloth, double sided and transfer, double and single sided foam, foam plate mounting, heatseal, packaging, paper masking, PIB sheeting, polyethylene, PVC, self-amalgamating, and specialist film tapes, as well as resins and putties. It has a 26.43 P/E ratio.

Another recent and important Scapa Group plc (LON:SCPA) news was published by Streetinsider.com which published an article titled: “Form N-PX VALIC Co II For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” on August 06, 2018.

The stock increased 0.26% or GBX 0.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 309.2. About 490,236 shares traded. Scapa Group plc (LON:SCPA) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.57% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $58.08. About 91,182 shares traded or 81.82% up from the average. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 28.47% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.47% the S&P500.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc

