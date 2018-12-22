Sentiment for Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.39, from 1.59 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 30 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 25 trimmed and sold holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust. The active investment managers in our database now have: 4.84 million shares, down from 5.40 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Invesco Municipal Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 17 Increased: 15 New Position: 15.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 24.47% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.94 per share. EW’s profit will be $244.59M for 30.81 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.35% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.92% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $144.21. About 2.25M shares traded or 25.22% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 37.86% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.86% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese

Among 11 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences has $188 highest and $118 lowest target. $163.40’s average target is 13.31% above currents $144.21 stock price. Edwards Lifesciences had 13 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, October 2, the company rating was downgraded by Guggenheim. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, December 6 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, October 29 by Citigroup. JP Morgan maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on Friday, July 27 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, July 31 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 27 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, December 6. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EW in report on Thursday, October 11 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EW in report on Friday, December 7 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage of Large Health Care Stocks – GuruFocus.com” on December 19, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Receives FDA Clearance For HemoSphere Platform With Intelligent Decision-Support Tools – StreetInsider.com” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medtronic slips 2% premarket on device injuries – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Abbott Labs, Albermarle, Boston Scientific, BP, Embraer, Intuit, Marathon Oil, Norfolk Southern and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Wallstreetpr.com‘s news article titled: “New Momentum Shows Up in Healthcare Logistics: SYK, IVST, and EW – WallStreetPR” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Two days ago, a huge insider trading transaction was made. Michael Mussallem, the Chairman & CEO and an insider of Edwards Lifesciences Corp unloaded precisely 32,800 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp, worth exactly $4,789,913 US Dollars, at $146.0 for share at the time of the transaction. The date was December 21, 2018 when Michael completed the transaction, and it was made public in a 4F filing with the SEC, free at your disposal for review on this website. Currently, Michael Mussallem owns 912,455 shares which are equivalent to roughly 0.44% of Edwards Lifesciences Corp’s market cap (share price times the number of shares outstanding).

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. The company has market cap of $30.15 billion. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. It has a 43.4 P/E ratio. The firm also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patientÂ’s diseased or defective heart valve.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Invesco Municipal Trust for 26,800 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc owns 203,227 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tradewinds Capital Management Llc has 0.5% invested in the company for 113,392 shares. The Michigan-based Robinson Capital Management Llc has invested 0.42% in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 680,234 shares.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $611.84 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc., and Invesco Canada Ltd. It has a 147.47 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

More notable recent Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weekly Municipal Bond CEF Trades: This 5.70% Yielder Seems Like A Reasonable Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Distribution Changes Among Closed End Funds | September 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs – A Steep Downturn In The Sector – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2018. More interesting news about Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “In Search Of Income: Municipal Bond CEFs (Part II) – Seeking Alpha” published on January 20, 2015 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: DEX Tender Offer Live – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 16, 2018.