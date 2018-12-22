Sentiment for Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc (HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc (HIX) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.68, from 0.54 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 28 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 23 cut down and sold positions in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 16.31 million shares, up from 14.64 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 17 Increased: 18 New Position: 10.

More notable recent Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor declares monthly distribution – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Colfax Corporation (CFX) CEO Matt Trerotola on 2019 Outlook Conference Call (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Colfax Completes $3.0 Billion Bank Financing to Support DJO Acquisition, Schedules 2019 Outlook Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs – An 8.60% Yielder Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. junk bonds decline amid trade uncertainty, oil rebound – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $12,700 activity.

The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.48. About 748,946 shares traded or 132.16% up from the average. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) has declined 13.85% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500.

Saba Capital Management L.P. holds 2.06% of its portfolio in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. for 6.32 million shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 348,715 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robinson Capital Management Llc has 1.05% invested in the company for 555,404 shares. The Arizona-based Windsor Capital Management Llc has invested 0.6% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.02 million shares.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $472.40 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. It has a 30.28 P/E ratio. Ltd.

Unloading amounting to close to $18,044 U.S. Dollars was made public online in a legal report submitted to the Washington-based Security and Exchange Commission on 21-12-2018. According to which, Phillip Rudolph, the EVP – CHF LGL/RISK OFCR & SEC of Jack In The Box Inc also an insider of the corporation had sold a total of 233 shares – ( at $77.4 for each one share ). It seems he is very active lately as in the last 30 days, he quietly unloaded additional 1,945 shares of the company, worth $170,502 USD. Currently, Mr. Phillip, owns 103,482 shares, which accounts for 0.40% of the company’s market capitalization.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 21 investors sold Jack in the Box Inc. shares while 73 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 25.15 million shares or 11.24% less from 28.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity accumulated 41,476 shares. Freshford Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 323,800 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 75,631 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 38 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) or 11,202 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 207,061 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs reported 10,340 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny invested 0.02% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 62 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 14,504 shares. Blue Harbour Grp Inc Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 24,300 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 5,216 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.02% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 12/17/2018: TTD,JACK,AMC,COE – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Jack in the Box Stock Gains on Alternative Strategic Plan – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Jack in the Box Down 17% in a Year: What’s Hurting the Stock? – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Burger chain Jack in the Box exploring options, including sale – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Jack in the Box (JACK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Jack In The Box has $100 highest and $80 lowest target. $88’s average target is 14.20% above currents $77.06 stock price. Jack In The Box had 6 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $91 target in Thursday, October 18 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, November 21 report. Wedbush downgraded Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) rating on Friday, October 26. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $80 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Monday, October 1. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 10 report.

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.98 billion. As of October 02, 2016, it operated and franchised approximately 2,255 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 699 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. It has a 18.3 P/E ratio.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $1.74 million activity. DIRAIMO CAROL A sold $36,730 worth of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) on Thursday, November 29. Blankenship Mark H had sold 1,170 shares worth $102,564 on Thursday, November 29. 11,528 shares were sold by COMMA LEONARD A, worth $1.01 million on Thursday, November 29. The insider FOX VANESSA C sold $21,214. 225 shares were sold by CORRIGAN MELISSA L, worth $19,724 on Thursday, November 29. RUDOLPH PHILLIP H sold 1,945 shares worth $170,502. Shares for $154,539 were sold by GOEBEL DAVID on Monday, September 24.