Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (DLTR) by 148.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 31,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,573 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.37 million, up from 21,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $83.46. About 5.33 million shares traded or 29.89% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has declined 21.89% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Mosaic Company (MOS) by 5.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 14,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.57% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 285,931 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.29M, up from 271,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Mosaic Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.56. About 7.63 million shares traded or 74.83% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has risen 39.09% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 22,114 shares to 93,746 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Envision Healthcare Corp by 8,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,266 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 44 investors sold MOS shares while 158 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 270.90 million shares or 0.40% less from 272.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 226,029 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America Inc invested in 66,586 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Lc owns 37,504 shares. Regions owns 4,549 shares. Fdx Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Boston Research & Management has invested 1.07% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 402,695 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc owns 1.30 million shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Cohen Steers owns 184,070 shares. Signaturefd Limited Co reported 395 shares. Moreover, Laffer has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 86,739 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank stated it has 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 44,112 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 53 investors sold DLTR shares while 184 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 210.02 million shares or 0.49% more from 208.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Scharf Invests Llc holds 4.5% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 1.58M shares. Tower Research Ltd (Trc) accumulated 7,409 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Asset Mgmt One Ltd reported 381,062 shares. Stock Yards Comml Bank holds 0.17% or 20,098 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Bessemer Group has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,773 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt, Delaware-based fund reported 2,206 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0.07% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd reported 0% stake. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 0.07% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Cleararc Inc stated it has 0.07% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Tocqueville Asset Management LP stated it has 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $254.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp Com (NASDAQ:TECD) by 7,681 shares to 19,155 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 18,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,830 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (NYSE:HCA).

