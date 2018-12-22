Redwood Investments Llc decreased Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) stake by 1.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Redwood Investments Llc sold 6,490 shares as Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC)’s stock declined 10.44%. The Redwood Investments Llc holds 367,825 shares with $20.75 million value, down from 374,315 last quarter. Generac Hldgs Inc now has $2.93B valuation. The stock decreased 3.28% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $47.2. About 585,177 shares traded or 14.65% up from the average. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 8.26% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) had an increase of 0.37% in short interest. ALRN’s SI was 134,800 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 0.37% from 134,300 shares previously. With 64,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s short sellers to cover ALRN’s short positions. The SI to Aileron Therapeutics Inc’s float is 2.23%. The stock decreased 12.73% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $0.72. About 131,686 shares traded or 41.68% up from the average. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) has declined 80.20% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ALRN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Aileron Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALRN); 19/03/2018 – AILERON THERAPEUTICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF JEFFREY BAILEY AS CHAIRMAN OF ITS BOARD; 09/05/2018 – Aileron Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 52c; 15/05/2018 – AILERON THERAPEUTICS REPORTS CHANGES TO MANAGEMENT; 15/05/2018 – AILERON THERAPEUTICS INC – JOHN P. LONGENECKER HAS BEEN NAMED INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – Aileron Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 47c; 19/03/2018 – Aileron Therapeutics Appoints Jeffrey Bailey to Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Aileron Therapeutics Says Jeffrey Bailey to be Chairman of Its Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – AILERON THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.47; 15/05/2018 – Aileron Therapeutics Names John P. Longenecker Interim CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.23, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 11 investors sold GNRC shares while 80 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 56.43 million shares or 7.46% less from 60.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 31,626 shares. Sg Americas Llc holds 0.03% or 71,403 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.01% or 66,494 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.03% or 125,976 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 5,700 shares. Captrust Fin Advsr holds 224 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 46,147 shares. 227,678 are owned by Ws Management Lllp. Fairfield Bush And Co stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Utd Ser Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 22,374 shares. New York-based Boothbay Fund Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 534,534 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 9,072 shares. Moreover, Fincl Management has 0% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 181 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Generac Holdings had 7 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, September 13, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral” on Friday, November 2. The firm has “Sector Weight” rating given on Tuesday, October 2 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 18 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, July 17 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 11 by Canaccord Genuity. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) on Thursday, August 2 with “Hold” rating.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $10.44 million activity. The insider Jagdfeld Aaron sold 20,000 shares worth $1.03M. Another trade for 45,150 shares valued at $2.58 million was sold by Forsythe Patrick John. Another trade for 36,000 shares valued at $1.97 million was made by Ragen York A. on Friday, November 16. The insider MINICK RUSSELL S sold $493,711.

Analysts await Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.39 EPS, up 1.46% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.37 per share. GNRC’s profit will be $86.26M for 8.49 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by Generac Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.80% negative EPS growth.

Redwood Investments Llc increased Aptiv Plc stake by 13,846 shares to 112,013 valued at $9.40 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) stake by 4,105 shares and now owns 73,928 shares. Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) was raised too.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.62 million. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors.

