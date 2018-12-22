Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 705.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $886,000, up from 1,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $57.46. About 2.45 million shares traded or 118.17% up from the average. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has declined 4.88% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF VANDANA GARG AS CFO; 05/04/2018 – Regency Lived Enters into Multi-Million Dollar Growth Financing Agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners; 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Operating FFO $152.2 M; 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regency Centers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REG)

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 39.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 1,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,565 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $525,000, down from 4,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $150.49. About 4.35M shares traded or 146.21% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 13.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS; 12/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ unit buys HNA’s Hawker Pacific for $250 mln; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SEES DELIVERIES OF G600 BEGINNING IN 2019; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings of General Dynamics Corp. for Commercial Reasons; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL ADD $3.6 BLN IN SALES FOR THE YEAR; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF $300M; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings of General Dynamics Corporation; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA–Update; 18/04/2018 – General Dynamics Selected to Support the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command; 30/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $13.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 96,053 shares to 4.50 million shares, valued at $79.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 12,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,972 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call).

Among 21 analysts covering Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Regency Centers Corporation had 74 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equalweight” on Tuesday, July 19. As per Monday, September 11, the company rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of REG in report on Friday, August 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 25. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, January 4 by RBC Capital Markets. On Friday, September 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 20. The stock of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, November 27. The firm earned “Top Pick” rating on Thursday, August 17 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) earned “Top Pick” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold REG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 162.11 million shares or 7.05% more from 151.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Bp Public Limited Co reported 20,000 shares. Chilton Mngmt Lc holds 1.11% or 207,644 shares. Bessemer reported 0% stake. 4,877 were reported by Lenox Wealth Mngmt. Moreover, Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 14,283 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.05% or 2.78 million shares. Tiverton Asset Management Lc accumulated 974 shares or 0% of the stock. Element Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) or 5,318 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 2.46 million shares. Sun Life holds 466 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 2.66M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. American Inv Serv has invested 0.08% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.05% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Fil Limited holds 0% or 6 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $446,092 activity. CHANDLER – III DAN M. sold $158,375 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. ROTH ALAN TODD had sold 2,300 shares worth $149,845.

More notable recent Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ClearOne Announces Closing of $10.0 million Rights Offering – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Luxury theater operator iPic Entertainment prices $15 million Reg A+ IPO at $18.50 – Nasdaq” published on January 31, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Enerkon Solar International Inc. Gets ready for 2019 with great news – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Shaoxing City Investment Group picks banks for US$ senior bonds – Nasdaq” published on December 02, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Movie Studio Announces Completion of Corporate Actions, New Capital Structure and Qualification of Regulation 1-A+ in Preparation of Launch of Company’s 2019 Business Plan and Monetization of Assets – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Among 22 analysts covering General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD), 13 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. General Dynamics Corporation had 89 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, January 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Monday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of GD in report on Thursday, January 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, December 12 by J.P. Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of GD in report on Tuesday, February 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 12 by Jefferies. As per Monday, October 23, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. As per Tuesday, August 25, the company rating was downgraded by Zacks. The company was maintained on Monday, January 8 by Jefferies.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79 million and $383.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 3,176 shares to 35,368 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $2.97 earnings per share, up 18.80% or $0.47 from last year’s $2.5 per share. GD’s profit will be $879.57M for 12.67 P/E if the $2.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “General Dynamics (GD) Awarded $346 Million by US Navy for Virginia-Class Submarine Work – StreetInsider.com” on December 10, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “General Dynamics (GD) Declares $0.93 Quarterly Dividend, 2.1% Yield; Authorizes Additional 10M Share Buyback – StreetInsider.com” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Dynamics says canceling Saudi arms deal would cost Canada billions – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “General Dynamics (GD) European Land Systems acquires Germany’s FWW Fahrzeugwerk GmbH – StreetInsider.com” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Who Will Battle to Build the Army’s New Light Tank – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 sales for $19.29 million activity. Johnson S. Daniel also sold $15.55 million worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) shares. Malcolm Mark bought $509,612 worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) on Friday, October 26. 22,500 shares were sold by CASEY JOHN PATRICK, worth $4.35 million on Monday, October 15.