Regentatlantic Capital Has Lifted Eaton Plc (ETN) Stake; Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) Had 5 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since August 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Monday, September 17 with “Neutral”. H.C. Wainwright upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Tuesday, November 6. The stock of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, October 30. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. See Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) latest ratings:

28/11/2018 Broker: Leerink Swann Rating: Outperform New Target: $24 Initiates Coverage On

06/11/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $13.5 New Target: $21 Upgrade

30/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $27 New Target: $30 Maintain

17/09/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $10 New Target: $13.5 Maintain

13/09/2018 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $27 Initiates Coverage On

15/08/2018 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/08/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $18 New Target: $20 Maintain

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) stake by 14.32% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Regentatlantic Capital Llc acquired 5,048 shares as Eaton Corp Plc (ETN)’s stock declined 16.33%. The Regentatlantic Capital Llc holds 40,294 shares with $3.50 million value, up from 35,246 last quarter. Eaton Corp Plc now has $28.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $66.37. About 5.80 million shares traded or 100.04% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has declined 7.68% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN) – Today’s Pickup: Eaton Clutch Defect Leads To International Truck Recall – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Class 8 truck orders fall in November – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Dividend Machine Eaton – Seeking Alpha” on October 12, 2018. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eaton -1.5% following in-line earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton Not Getting Much Love At All – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2018.

Among 9 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Eaton had 15 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, July 12. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by Credit Suisse. UBS upgraded Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) on Friday, September 21 to “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Monday, August 13. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 16 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 28 by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank maintained Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) rating on Wednesday, October 31. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $83 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, November 2 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 39 investors sold ETN shares while 286 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 239 raised stakes. 323.43 million shares or 0.99% less from 326.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. St Germain D J Comm has invested 0.09% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Willis Counsel accumulated 215,000 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Pinebridge Lp accumulated 167,996 shares. 387,343 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 556 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 234,536 shares stake. Edmp Inc has 1.03% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 12,618 shares. Miller Howard Investments New York stated it has 990,341 shares or 2.07% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 11,769 shares. Afam Cap holds 1.33% or 110,411 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 81,466 shares. Sei Invs Comm stated it has 0.04% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Shelton Cap Mgmt stated it has 5,249 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Lc owns 12,400 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co holds 34,265 shares.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 9,621 shares to 43,915 valued at $3.39 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 1,470 shares and now owns 72,051 shares. Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) was reduced too.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $606.62 million. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It currently has negative earnings. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited.

More notable recent Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Sun Life Financial, Autodesk, Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Curis, and Accenture â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Dicerna Announces Closing of Global Licensing and Research Collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company – Business Wire” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Is on a Roller Coaster; Down 18% Yesterday, Up 17% Today – Nasdaq” on September 07, 2018. More interesting news about Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dicerna prices follow-on common stock offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals: Institutional Buying Heats Up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 19, 2018.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $12.83 million activity. Shares for $613,456 were sold by LANGER DENNIS. $4.46 million worth of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) was sold by Halak Brian K. $40,268 worth of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) was sold by Weissman James B on Wednesday, September 5.