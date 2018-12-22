Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (MCD) by 3.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 5,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 156,078 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.11M, up from 150,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Mc Donalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $174.15. About 8.54M shares traded or 109.34% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Fresh Beef, Value Meals on Menu — Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Says It Expects to Prevent 150 Million Metric Tons of Emissions by 2030; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 27/03/2018 – McDonald’s Has a Legal Problem in Pizza-Loving India; 30/04/2018 – Revamped menu helps lift McDonald’s sales; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S HAS 23M REGISTERED MOBILE APP USERS IN U.S; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW VALUE MENU IS HELPING AVG CHECK IN U.S; 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Comparable Guest Counts Up in All Segments Except U.S. in 1Q

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 8.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 16,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 205,672 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.95 million, up from 189,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 24.88 million shares traded or 89.95% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 34.67% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F

Among 38 analysts covering McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD), 30 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. McDonald’s Corporation had 166 analyst reports since September 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 26. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, February 2 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, September 5 by Credit Suisse. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, January 26 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, December 5 by Jefferies. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $195 target in Wednesday, October 24 report. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, July 19. On Monday, March 28 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Market Perform”. Bernstein maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, January 31 with “Buy” rating.

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $39.40 million activity. $849,666 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Borden Ian Frederick. The insider Krulewitch Jerome N sold 3,192 shares worth $562,335. Shares for $35.32M were sold by Easterbrook Stephen on Wednesday, October 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MCD shares while 569 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 494.95 million shares or 3.25% less from 511.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Horizon Investment Limited Company reported 0.18% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Westwood Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 35,905 shares. Barnett & holds 93 shares. Provise Management Group Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 0.22% or 10,142 shares. Hamel Assoc Inc invested 0.8% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 324,817 were reported by Everett Harris & Com Ca. First Western Capital Com stated it has 3,933 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Inc Ca reported 3,299 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Macquarie Grp Ltd accumulated 54,762 shares. Rothschild Corp Il has 0.49% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 24,793 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% stake. Zacks Invest holds 0.01% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3,780 shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability Com reported 1,604 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 30,148 shares. Moreover, Advisory Service Ltd Liability has 0.2% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 15,974 shares.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $960.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,764 shares to 295,861 shares, valued at $33.84M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 29 analysts covering Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Applied Materials Inc. had 145 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 19 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 13 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, August 1 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $54 target in Thursday, August 9 report. Bank of America maintained Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) rating on Wednesday, November 15. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $76 target. Nomura maintained the shares of AMAT in report on Monday, August 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, August 17. As per Friday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of AMAT in report on Friday, November 16 with “Hold” rating. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $55 target in Friday, September 29 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 115 investors sold AMAT shares while 303 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 722.69 million shares or 1.34% less from 732.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alkeon Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 1.46M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 439,129 shares. 23,200 were reported by Legg Mason Asset (Japan). Cleararc Cap owns 25,446 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). M&R Capital holds 0.88% or 104,229 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.39% or 62,391 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,904 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ltd Llc holds 11,232 shares. D E Shaw And holds 8.67 million shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Trustmark Comml Bank Tru Department accumulated 400 shares. 220 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsrs. Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma owns 550,717 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Evanston Invs Dba Evanston Advisors holds 1.56% or 184,558 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Investment Management Ab has invested 0.19% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11 million and $754.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7,131 shares to 80 shares, valued at $15,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,664 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

