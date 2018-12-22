United States Lime & Minerals Inc (USLM) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 22 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 18 cut down and sold holdings in United States Lime & Minerals Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 1.45 million shares, up from 1.43 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding United States Lime & Minerals Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 14 Increased: 16 New Position: 6.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 1.75% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc acquired 1,668 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Reilly Financial Advisors Llc holds 97,174 shares with $21.94 million value, up from 95,506 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $715.27B valuation. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 07/03/2018 – Friends Fun Wine Captures The Taste Buds Of Americans And Takes A Bite Out Of The Big Apple With Its New Miami-Inspired Fun Win; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 13/03/2018 – APPLE WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE 2018 SAN JOSE JUNE 4-8; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s advice to his younger self: ‘The joy is in the journey’:; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils Everyone Can Create Curriculum to Spark Student Creativity; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA BOOSTED BBD, AAPL, PBR, AMX, SQM IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Corporate Bond Holdings Drop for First Time Since 2013

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. makes and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company has market cap of $391.94 million. It operates through two divisions, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. It has a 14.52 P/E ratio. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $70.08. About 11,102 shares traded or 163.96% up from the average. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (USLM) has declined 13.45% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.45% the S&P500. Some Historical USLM News: 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Encouraged by Improved Steel Demand in 1; 20/04/2018 – DJ United States Lime & Minerals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USLM); 22/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for United States Lime & Minerals, MainSource Financial Group, Enviva Partners; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Sees Issues Including Competitive Pressures and New Trucking Regulations Affecting 201; 12/03/2018 UNITED STATES LIME & MINERALS – ON MARCH 8 BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO 6 DIRECTORS, ELECTED RAY HARLIN AS DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q EPS 76c; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals: Weather Conditions Hurt 1Q Construction Activity; 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q Rev $35.3M; 27/03/2018 – United States Lime Market 2018-2025 – Supply, Demand, Market Value, Infrastructure and Competition – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 5.78% of its portfolio in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. for 144,979 shares. Cardinal Capital Management owns 15,306 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 0.22% invested in the company for 55,202 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Investment Management Corp. has invested 0.21% in the stock. Cove Street Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 15,592 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $97,260 activity.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. KONDO CHRIS had sold 3,408 shares worth $647,520. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E had sold 15,652 shares worth $2.98 million.

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 21. As per Tuesday, September 4, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, June 25 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Friday, November 2. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, November 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 1 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, November 2. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Tuesday, November 27. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, November 2.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 2,531 shares to 69,853 valued at $14.96 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) stake by 5,449 shares and now owns 3,039 shares. Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) was reduced too.

