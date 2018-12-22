PC Tel Inc (PCTI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.38, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 20 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 23 trimmed and sold stock positions in PC Tel Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 13.23 million shares, down from 13.48 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding PC Tel Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 14 Increased: 12 New Position: 8.

Reinhart Partners Inc increased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) stake by 24.65% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Reinhart Partners Inc acquired 192,618 shares as Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)’s stock declined 24.68%. The Reinhart Partners Inc holds 974,132 shares with $31.44M value, up from 781,514 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Co now has $15.94B valuation. The stock decreased 4.23% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $21.28. About 19.25 million shares traded or 255.72% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 27.88% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference

Analysts await PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) to report earnings on March, 21. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 160.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by PCTEL, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% EPS growth.

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company has market cap of $68.21 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Connected Solutions segment creates and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $47,621 activity.

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 0.61% of its portfolio in PCTEL, Inc. for 437,725 shares. Penbrook Management Llc owns 70,385 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Awm Investment Company Inc. has 0.21% invested in the company for 274,399 shares. The Florida-based Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has invested 0.16% in the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 130,798 shares.

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 3,073 shares to 1,075 valued at $243,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Alphabet Inc. Cl A stake by 279 shares and now owns 177 shares. Astronics Corp Com (NASDAQ:ATRO) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Weyerhaeuser had 5 analyst reports since October 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Monday, October 29 report. On Monday, October 29 the stock rating was upgraded by DA Davidson to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, October 30. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, October 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Tuesday, November 20.

